This year’s Christmas card comes from the James Robert Sharp Family and pictures Roberta Jo (yes, that’s me!) in 1954 at our house on Second Avenue next to the Pocahontas Times Office. Preserving Pocahontas wishes you and yours a Holiday Season filled with joy, love, hope and peace. Sharp Pierson Collection, ID: PHP002578

Access the “Preserving Pocahontas” Digital Library at www.pocahontaspreservation.org or www.preservingpocahontas.org If you have historical records or photographs to be scanned for the county Historical Archive contact Preservation Officer B. J. Gudmundsson at 304-799-3989 or email info@pocahontaspreservation.org Prints of photographs are available.