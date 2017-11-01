A group of young people on Shay Engine No. 13 at the lumber town of Spruce. The photograph was taken January 26, 1930. Standing on the engine at top: Ruth Waugh. Standing front, left to right: Piney Williams, Roy Phillips, Christine Weese and Mildred Waugh (who later married Curly Gainer). Courtesy of Anonymous Contributor to Preserving Pocahontas Archives, ID PHP002854

