The Tourism Club kicked off the new school year with a day trip to Watoga State Park where students had the opportunity to learn the history of the park and the CCC camps, as well as learn about careers in the park system. They also enjoyed a nature hike around Watoga Lake led by Naturalist Chris Bartley.

They topped off the day with pizza at Jack Horner’s Corner in Seebert.

Club members completing at least two activities before mid-October had the opportunity to also go on an early reward trip to the Trans Allegheny Lunatic Asylum Haunted House.

“When club members participate early on, the CVB rewards these students with a fun activity that is tourism related,” Pocahontas County Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Cara Rose said. “The Haunted House in Weston is usually a great motivator and thirty-one club members joined the trip this year.”

Club members who participate in five total activities, either trips or volunteer activities, qualify for the year-end reward trip.