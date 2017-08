A passenger train and a freight train on the Greenbrier Division of the C&O Railroad were stuck in the snow at Droop Mountain February 8 and 9, 1905. Photo taken by a passenger, Mrs. Virginia Clark Sharp, and shared by Mrs. Ruth Sharp Beebe. (Pocahontas County Historical Society collection)

