Precautions and Visitor Restrictions at PMH

In light of the unfolding situation across the nation in regard to the Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), Pocahontas Memorial Hospital will be implementing some new procedures in the registration/presenting process.

Patients and visitors could be isolated if they have had symptoms such as a cough, fever and shortness of breath, or been exposed to a person who has suspected coronavirus.

In addition, effective March 10 and until further notice, PMH will implement its Temporary Patient Visitation Policy.

PMH is working closely with the Pocahontas County Health Department and joins other healthcare entities in our area to ensure the safety of patients, visitors and staff. The following protocols will be in place and we respectfully request your cooperation:

• No visitors with flu-like illness, fever, or cough

• No visitors under age 18

• Only immediate family or partner will be allowed to see patient

The community will be notified when we lift this temporary restriction.