Pocahontas Center Administrator Jud Worth advises that, in light of the serious effects of the COVID-19 virus on the elderly, the center is taking every precaution to protect its residents.

Effective immediately, no social visits will be allowed.

Exceptions will be made on a case by case basis.

Residents may be contacted by calling 304-799-4561, and entering their room extension.

You may also call the center at 304-799-7375 at any time to inquire about your loved ones.