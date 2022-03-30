ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,

DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton, WV 24954-1333. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission through the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.

If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any person interested in filing claims against an estate must file them in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.

First Publication Date: Thursday, March 31, 2022

Claim Deadline: Monday, Monday, May 30, 2022

ESTATE NUMBER: 14329

ESTATE OF: LANTY FLAVISON MCNEEL

EXECUTRIX: Jacalyn A. Weber

1083 Shoestring Trail

Crawley, WV 24931-7037

ESTATE NUMBER: 14343

ESTATE OF: KELVIN WAYNE SHEARER

ADMINISTRATOR: Kameron Wayne Shearer

P. O. Box 11

Slaty Fork, WV 26291-0011

ESTATE NUMBER: 14353

ESTATE OF: THOMAS G. HOLLOWAY

EXECUTRIX: Jane Holloway

11401 Bonita Beach Road SE Lot 8

Bonita Springs, FL 34135-5997

ESTATE NUMBER: 14361

ESTATE OF: JAMES SHERMAN BURKS

EXECUTRIX: Irene Kay Burks

P. O. Box 527

Hillsboro, WV 24946-0527

ESTATE NUMBER:14371

ESTATE OF: HOMER JACK BURKS

CO-EXECUTOR: David Paul Burks

131 Burkley Lane

Buckeye, WV 24924-9094

CO-EXECUTOR: Daniel Burks

75 Burkley Lane

Buckeye, WV 24924-9095

ESTATE NUMBER: 14372

ESTATE OF: NELLIE MARIE OSCAR

ADMINISTRATOR: Roy Oscar

6052 Frost Road

Marlinton, WV 24954-7120

ESTATE NUMBER: 14373

ESTATE OF: NINA RUTH PRITCHARD CORNELIUS

EXECUTRIX: Anita Jane Pritchard

214 Bradford Street

Charleston, WV 25301-1925

ESTATE NUMBER: 14374

ESTATE NAME: ANN DURNFORD TURNER

EXECUTOR: John Tyler Turner

2372 Edray Road

Marlinton, WV 24954-6691

ESTATE NUMBER: 14375

ESTATE OF: ROY HINER TAYLOR

EXECUTRIX: MYRA JEAN SHINABERRY TAYLOR

13453 Back Mountain Road

Durbin, WV 26264-9012

Subscribed and sworn to before me on March 28, 2022.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

3/31/2c

ESTATE NUMBER: 14354

APPOINTMENT DATE: March 24, 2022

ESTATE NAME: JOSEPH D. DAVIS, JR. (New Jersey)

ADMINISTRATRIX: Laurie Ruiz

1780 Juliet Leia Circle W

Jacksonville, FL 32218-2956

Subscribed and sworn to before me on March 24, 2022.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

3/31/2c

Pocahontas County Schools

ESSER HVAC Improvements

INVITATION TO BID Rv1

Single Bid Package: HVAC Improvements

Sealed bids for Work associated with Pocahontas County Schools ESSER HVAC Project will be received by Wendel Energy Services, LLC, the Contractor, at the Pocahontas County Board of Education Office, 404 Old Buckeye Road, Buckeye, West Virginia 24924 May 4, 2022; 1:00 p.m. at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.

This project is funded by the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief Fund being administered by the West Virginia Department of Education.

All bidders and bidder’s subcontractors shall be licensed in compliance with the West Virginia Contractor’s Licensing Act.

All bidders must provide a fully completed Bid Form including the Non-Collusive Bidding Certificate which is a part of the Bid Form.

All bidders shall submit, with their bids, a bid bond in the amount of 5% of their bid. At time of bid, all bidders must submit a letter from their bonding company regarding the status of their current bonding capabilities and history.

After the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids, no bid may be withdrawn for a period of thirty (30) days.

Successful bidders shall provide the Contractor with satisfactory Performance and Payment Bonds in the prescribed form in accordance with the General and Supplementary Conditions in the amount of the contract price.

Bidders on this work shall also be required to comply with:

• Equal Employment Opportunities (41 CFR Part 60)

• Davis-Bacon Act (as amended, 40 U.S.C. 3141 – 3148, 29 CFR Part 5)

• Labor regulations established by West Virginia Department of Labor

• Labor regulations established by U.S. Department of Labor

See Federal Requirements section of the Project Manual for additional info.

The Contractor and County reserve the right to waive any informality in or to reject any and all bids.

Bidding Documents:

A. Bidding Documents may be obtained electronically via the following plan holder site (download and print fees apply).

Avalon Buffalo Plan Room (primary host)

https://www.avalonbuff-planroom.com/jobs/4638/details/poca hontas-county-schools-esser-hvac-improvements

Note that Avalon will be distributing the bid documents and addendum to the below plan rooms as well (member access):

Construction Employers Association of North Central West Virginia

Contractors Association of West Virginia

B. All questions regarding the bid project must be asked by 4:00 p.m. Monday, April 25, 2022. Only questions submitted in writing and sent via email to Laura Mastracci (lmastracci@wendelcompa nies.com) (CC: acard@wendelcompanies.com) will be responded to.

C. Each Bid must be submitted in accordance with WV DOE Policy 8200 – 16. Submission of Sealed Bids. The Bid shall be addressed to Wendel, and shall be identified with the project name, the bidder’s name and address and the designated bid package for which the bid is submitted. See the Bid Documents (Project Manual and Addenda) for additional info.

D. Addenda will be issued only to those attending the Pre-Bid Meeting and obtaining complete sets of documents.

A Mandatory Pre-bid Conference is scheduled for:

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Date: Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Place: Pocahontas County Board of Education Office

404 Old Buckeye Road, Buckeye, West Virginia 24924

In person attendance is mandatory for new Bidders; optional for interested sub-bidders and material suppliers. The conference will be followed by a tour of the key proposed construction areas. Prior(original) bid attendees may attend the pre-bid conference in person or remotely (virtual Zoom conf).

Contractor: Wendel Energy Services, LLC

Suite 200, 375 Essjay Road

Williamsville, NY, 14221.

P: (716) 688-0766 / F: (716) 625-6825

Owner: Pocahontas County Schools

404 Old Buckeye Road

Buckeye, West Virginia 24924

P: (304) 799-4505 / F: (304) 799-4499

3/24/2c

Request for Bids

The Pocahontas County Solid Waste Authority (PCSWA) is requesting sealed bids for the sale of the following surplus equipment located at Pocahontas County Landfill, Dunmore, WV: older glass crusher and drum dumper, seventeen (17) steel dumpsters in poor condition, five (5) 2001 Protainer recycling trailers in poor condition, and older reconditioned Toyota forklift in working condition (minimum bid on forklift is $1,000.00). Please call 304-799-4199 for appointment to view these items. Bids can be submitted on one item or any combination of items.

Bids should be submitted to: Sealed Bids-Surplus Equipment, Pocahontas County Solid Waste Authority, 900-H Tenth Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954 by 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. The PCSWA reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

3/24/2c

PUBLIC HEARING

The Pocahontas County Solid Waste Authority will hold the annual public hearing on the Green Box Fee Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at the courthouse. Written comments concerning the fee may also be submitted to: PCSWA, 900-H Tenth Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954. Comments will be considered by the board prior to setting the Green Box Fee for the coming fiscal year.

3/24/2c

INVITATION TO BID

MOTOR FUEL AND HEATING FUEL

The Pocahontas County Board of Education is accepting bids for gasoline, diesel fuel, and #2 heating fuel. These products are for July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2024, with an option for an additional year extension.

For bid specifications, contact Ms. Sherry Radcliff, Director of Finance at 304-799-4505, ext. 2225 or email sradcliff@k12.wv.us

Please send bids to Terrence Beam, Superintendent, Pocahontas County Schools 404 Old Buckeye Rd., Buckeye, WV 24924, by Friday, April 15, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. (EST).

The Pocahontas County Board of Education reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids in whole or in part.

3/24/2c

Seeking Bids

The Town of Marlinton is soliciting bids to remediate Floodplain Ordinance violations by elevating electrical components and installing flood vents at Discovery Junction located at 824 Third Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954.

The Town will also accept bids from West Virginia Licensed Surveyors to complete a FEMA Finished Elevation Certificate. A complete scope of work necessary can be obtained at the Marlinton Town Office, located at 709 Second Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954.

Tommy Jackson, CFM

Floodplain Manager,

Town of Marlinton

3/24/2c

NOTICE

There will be a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Public Defender Corporation, 11th Judicial Circuit at Food and Friends located at 878 Washington Street in Lewisburg, WV, Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. All interested parties may attend.

3/31/1c