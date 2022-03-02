Thursday, March 6, 1897\r\n\r\nON THE mountain summit overlooking Hillsboro from the west is seen an opening once occupied by a person who called himself Henry Massenburg. He owned a few slaves, and at rare intervals he would come over to the Levels. He seemed very polished in his manners, quite intelligent, and possessed quite a library of very select books on Swedenborgianism, history, poems and travels. It seemed to give him pleasure to have persons visit him who could talk with him about his books and the newspaper. The impression prevailed that he was originally from Norfolk, and had met with persons from this county who had been in camp near Norfolk during the War of 1812. His preference seemed to be for the Swedenborgian faith, and it is possible he cherished the view that the seclusion of this once mountain solitude would be most helpful in developing the spiritual possibilities contemplated by an enthusiastic Swedenborgian. Taken altogether, he was one of the most mysterious characters ever to reside in our county, and would be a fitting subject for an interesting romance.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nJ. W. PRICE while experimenting in his drug store at this place, brought on an explosion of some chemicals. The doctor has had his attention turned to ringworm in horses on account of a favorite mare going lame with it, and he was concocting a kill or cure medicine of various acids. A quantity of vitriol being added to an already horrible mess, the explosion occurred. The mixture shot up to the ceiling barely missing the experimenter\u2019s face, and penetrated through the plastering. A fearful smell prevailed throughout the vicinity for a day or two, but no serious damage was done. The accident will probably result in the invention of a new explosion more dangerous than any hitherto known.\r\n\r\nLOBELIA ITEMS\r\n\r\nCold, muddy, and changeable, and everybody waiting to make sugar. I would say to everyone, make all the sugar you can. This helps to make times better. Let us not depend on McKinley too much, but let every man do the best he can. We will have a railroad in this county in the near future \u2013 mind what I say.\r\n\r\nMr. A. O. McCarty tore his shirt \u2013 it\u2019s a big boy!\r\n\r\nSome of the boys have found the passage of Scripture which says it is not good for men to live alone \u2013 in this section.\r\n\r\nJohn Eagle has returned from Ronceverte. He says work will begin on the new railroad about April 1st.\r\n\r\nI reckon the legislature will not pass a law to prohibit us from eating all the ramps we want.\r\n\r\nLOCAL EVENTS\r\n\r\nMR. J. S. MOORE trap-ped two large eagles last week. They were eating a dead sheep. A large number of eagles have been killed on his farm.\r\n\r\nIT IS reported that Mr. E. L. Beard, a Hillsboro merchant, had some dressed lumber taken way by the recent rise in the Greenbrier.\r\n\r\nTHE ROBINS and crows have appeared in great numbers about Driscol. The robins flock about the tepid springs at that place and seem to be glad to get back, where water is so pure, warm and nice as the Lockridge and other springs.\r\n\r\nA RECENT rise in Knapps Creek did not do much damage, outside of a few water gaps and some fencing, and all can be repaired without much inconvenience.\r\n\r\nA FORTUNATE juncture of concurrent agencies enabled Captain Peters to double-quick it down Laurel Creek with his logs, and he now stands square on his hustling heels ready for other forests to conquer.\r\n\r\nNORTH FORK at Green Bank showed itself to be a stream to be feared. She broke the banks and flooded the town, causing some people to leave their houses and seek higher ground, altho no serious damage was done. All the fence on the creek side of J. H. Patterson\u2019s lot was taken and all the bank washed away.\r\n\r\nTHE DISAPPEARANCE of the logs and the timber men have made a great change in the appearance of things between Marlinton and Driscol. Our old acquaintances, the logs, will hardly be recognizable when they return in a year or two as furniture, goods-boxes and picture frames. It makes a great difference with logs, as well as boys, to go abroad, remain awhile and then come back to serve some useful or ornamental purpose.\r\n\r\nBY JUDICIOUS and persevering effort, we see the younger generation building up comfortable and substantial homes on portions of the old homesteads, adding thus to the number of homes where the turmoil and confusion of these eventful times pass unheeded by. It is one of the pleasing omens of the future that so many nice and comfortable homes have been rearing in various parts of of our county, where the Bible and newspapers are read and sacred music is to be heard.\r\n\r\nBACHELOR BUTTONS\r\n\r\nA FEW SAMPLES sewed on humanity\u2019s coat by a lone male:\r\n\r\nA MAN never knows what he can do till he doesn\u2019t get the chance.\r\n\r\nSOMEHOW the wittiest girl isn\u2019t the one a man picks out to marry.\r\n\r\nA MAN never knows surely that he is in love till he thinks that she isn\u2019t.\r\n\r\nWHEN A woman is said to be a good housekeeper, it is meant that she has a place for everything except her husband.\r\n\r\nTHE OLDER a man gets the more use he has for a good piece of meat and a canton-flannel nightgown.\r\n\r\nAS SOON as a man shows that he knows much about women, a girl begins to think he has a past.\r\n\r\nSOME WELL-MEANING people go through life as badly misunderstood as a cross-eyed girl under the mistletoe.\r\n\r\nAFTER A girl has been married six months she\u2019s a good deal more likely to talk about the weather than about communion of souls.\r\n\r\nA GIRL is known by the company she doesn\u2019t keep.\r\n\r\n
