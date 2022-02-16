Thursday, February 16, 1897\r\n\r\nTHE LATEST advices from the east are very interesting, and the attention of the world is now divided between Cuba and Crete. It seems so strange that the peace of the world should depend upon the actions of such people so reckless of consequences as Turks, Greeks and Spaniards. There has been so much exciting news published, that one becomes bewildered and at a loss as to what to think. The best one can do is to hope and trust that peace and safety may be vouched to all people. Let it be hoped that those who are in control of human affairs may so rule in righteousness and wisdom as to render needless the clash of arms and the tears of orphaned children and broken hearted mothers whose sons are crushed and trampled upon in the bloody progress of wars and fightings.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nJESSE JONES, Esq., one of the best known citizens of Monroe county, died at his home in Wolf Creek district at 3:30 o\u2019clock on Saturday afternoon, January 17, 1897, after a very prolonged illness, at the advanced age of 84 years. His remains were interred in the Baptist cemetery at Alderson\u2026\r\n\r\nThe Man, in an extended notice of Mr. Jones, relates the following:\r\n\r\nDuring the war, he had $1,500 in state bank notes and $150 in gold and silver. Fearing that it might be taken from him, he hid it in a hollow tree in the woods by his house. Soon after, the 45th Virginia Regiment encamped in this woodland, and, as the soldiers were cutting down timber promiscuously, Mr. Jones began to entertain some apprehensions about his tree. So he made for the camp and was very much frightened to find five or six men seated under his identical tree, playing cards for money, and within arm\u2019s reach of his bank deposit. However, they had not discovered the treasure, but it took very skillful management to get that money out of the hole in the tree without being detected, which he nevertheless succeeded in doing.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nCHARLES T. BIRD, brother of Mr. Hugh P. McGlaughlin, was very severely hurt by his wagon upsetting and falling upon him, a few days since. He was in the act of hauling a load of walnut logs to the depot. He resides on Back Creek, Highland County, Virginia, a well-known and much esteemed citizen in his county and has many acquaintances in our county.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nTHE RESIDENTS in the lower end of Marlinton witnessed quite a startling performance lately. A young athlete was performing on the horizontal bar near the drugstore, with a \u201cwatch me and see how to do it\u201d air, when his shirt somehow slipped its moorings and wrapped itself tightly about the bar. After a short, but desperate struggle, the young man came away to the ground, leaving the shirt waving wildly in the breeze. A most successful performance of the difficult acrobatic feat known as \u201cskinning the cat.\u201d\r\n\r\nLAUREL CREEK NEWS\r\n\r\nTo the Editor of The Times:\r\n\r\nAs I am old and worn and feel helpless and undone. While my spectacles fit my nose better than they suit my eyes, I look out over this beautiful world of ours and think there has been just as much weather in the last two weeks as there has been snow, so I will try to amuse myself by writing a line to The Times.\r\n\r\nWilliams River is on a boom again. Pork is worth four and a half cents, but you can buy it for 10 cents per pound these days.\r\n\r\nTimes are hard and money scarce and snow plenty, but we are persuaded our grub is good enough, altho our beef is lean and tough.\r\n\r\nA great many of the citizens of our rich hemlock valley thought that period of great and long continued peace and prosperity awaited the good people of this valley, but sunshine has never covered up the war-path between Jews and Gentiles since A. D. 33.\r\n\r\nAn old maiden, just 45 years old, fell madly in love with - - - - -, just 22. But when she proposed, he went out the door and swore by his teeth and toe nails he would never come back any more.\r\n\r\nWe are persuaded still that substantial comforts will not grow on nature\u2019s barren soil. What is life when we have lost our virtue?\r\n\r\n\u201cWhat are cornfields and vineyards, what are stores and manufacturers, and what is gold and silver and all the precious commodities of the earth among beasts; and what are men, bereft of conscience and a proper sense of honor, but beasts?\u201d\r\n\r\nI sympathize with H. S. Galford for his bad luck. One day the snow mashed the sawmill shed down. Nothing injured but the governor. \u2013 SOWDAN\r\n\r\nDRISCOL\r\n\r\nI want to say something about the mud, as every thing is mud and water here.\r\n\r\nWe are having a lively time at present, as the logs are leaving for Ronceverte. One not accustomed to this operation takes great delight in seeing the men at work on a jam. John Traner, of Anthonys Creek, came near getting killed by logs in a jam today.\r\n\r\nLast week must have been coon week, as every body got one or more except Jake, Will and Henry, but they say they would have gotten one, too, if their dog had been any good.
