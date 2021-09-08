The Pocahontas Times December, 1888\r\n\r\nA Stopper of Runaway Horses\r\n\r\nA Boston correspondent of the Woonsocket (R. I.) Patriot, tells how a young policeman, Charles Maynes, stops a runaway horse:\r\n\u201cWhen you see a runaway coming, do not try to check him by a rush from the opposite direction or the side, for you will be immediately knocked flat by the collision; but instead prepare yourself for a short run with the horse. Measure with your eye the distance, and start for the run while he is yet some way off, perhaps ten feet in the case of fair to medium runaways. \r\n\r\nYou may depend upon his keeping a straight line, for a really frightened horse is half blind and would not veer for a steam engine. He will go straight ahead until he smashes into something. So you get close to the line on which he is rushing, and as he passes you, grab the reins near the saddle. Gather the reins firmly, and then, leaning backward as you run, give them a powerful yank. You may be able to brace yourself as you give this yank, half sliding on your feet. \r\n\r\nThe strong jerk on the bit tells the horse that he again has a master and prepares him for the final struggle. A step or two forward after the first yank, do it again. This is the finishing stroke. It never fails when given by a determined man. The horse is on its haunches. Keep a firm pull on the reins until you grasp the horse by the nostrils, and hold him so, until he is pacified.\u201d\r\n\r\nPOVERTY\r\n\r\nWhen we talk of poverty we introduce a subject with which most of us are familiar, yet, while it is so common, it is something about which many people entertain mistaken ideas. One false notion is that poverty is itself something to be ashamed of; another equally unfounded is that it is itself something to be proud of. \r\n\r\nLike wealth, its possessor deserves praise or blame, not on account of his poverty, but on his own account. The honor due us cannot be measured by the abundance of our possessions nor the extremity of our want, but in each case is to be determined solely by the conduct that has fixed our condition.\r\n\r\nWhen riches have been accumulated by honest toil and temperate economy, they crown their possessor with honor and may be justly contemplated with pride; if, however, they have been acquired by corrupt and unconscionable practices, or it they be the hoardings of the selfish miser, they bring no credit to the owner. So it is with poverty, the victim of misfortune, or he that in the unselfishness of his heart, exhausts his resources in the performance of noble deeds, has no need to blush on account of his meager possessions; but the man who is forever kept poor by extreme indolence or needless self indulgence ought to be ashamed of his condition.\r\n\r\nThere are two classes of persons who are of little good, either to themselves or to their country, viz. those who want to own everything and those who don\u2019t try to own anything. Of these, however, the man of greed is to be preferred to the man who makes no effort, for the energy and activity necessary to the accumulation of riches are a safe-guard against certain vices that naturally result from laziness\u2026\r\n\r\nBut we have been discussing the willfully poor; on the other hand, among the poorest are to be found very many of our best and most praiseworthy people\u2026\r\n\r\nMARRIED\r\n\r\nAt the Huntersville Hotel, Wednesday morning, December 5th, Mr. L. M. McClintic and Miss Allie Slaven were quietly united in the holy bonds of matrimony; Rev. Wm. T. Price officiating.\r\n\r\nThe attendants were Miss Minnie Gammon, of Odessa, Missouri, and Miss Lizzie Ligon, of Clover Lick, Mr. Harry Patterson, of Hunters-ville, and Dr. McClintic, of Edray.\r\n\r\nThe bride looked very sweet in a handsome costume of tan colored cloth elaborately trimmed in golden brown plush and brown and ecru braid.\r\n\r\nMiss Gammon was becomingly dressed in an olive green Duchess satin, prettily trimmed in bronze green bugle braid.\r\n\r\nMiss Ligon\u2019s costume was a dark blue silk, extensively ornamented with bronze bugle ornaments.\r\n\r\nThe groom and groomsmen wore the conventional black dress suits.\r\n\r\nAfter partaking an excellent breakfast, the bridal party proceeded to the home of the groom, where a splendid reception was held.\r\n\r\nThe bride is well known in society circles as a most charming and beautiful lady, and the groom is to be congratulated in winning such a fair and worthy bride.\r\n\r\nThe groom is one of Pocahontas\u2019s most promising young men. The majority he attained at the recent election to the office of Prosecuting Attorney, is an evidence how he is honored and esteemed in this county.\r\n\r\nMay their life be as bright, calm and serene as their wedding day, and may prosperity and happiness ever attend them. ~ AN OBSERVER
