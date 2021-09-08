<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/09\/Obit-Withers.jpg" alt="" width="200" height="256" class="alignleft size-full wp-image-83009" \/>\r\n\r\nSunrise: 15 August 1959\r\nSunset: 22 August 2021\r\n\r\nThe atmosphere in Heaven got a little brighter last week, with the addition of a new resident with an overly generous nature and an infectious smile.\u00a0\u00a0Carol Lynn Calhoun Withers, beloved spouse and sister, passed away suddenly, leaving a void which cannot be filled.\u00a0\u00a0\r\n\r\nBorn in Clifton Forge, Virginia, she was a daughter of the late G. E. \u201cBuddy\u201d Calhoun, Jr. and Nancy L. Calhoun. She was the youngest of four children.\u00a0\u00a0\r\n\r\nCarol attended Clifton Forge public schools, graduating from Clifton Forge High School in 1977, then becoming one of the first female students in the Drafting and Design program at Dabney S. Lancaster Community College.\u00a0\u00a0After graduating with honors, she embarked on a career in major construction projects.\u00a0\u00a0While working on the Back Creek Pump Storage project in Bath County, Virginia, she met Douglas Matthew Withers, of Marlinton, and the two of them began to build a life together.\r\n\r\nTheir careers took them to the Midwest for several years, working on nuclear power projects in Michigan and Illinois.\u00a0\u00a0In 1987, they returned to Virginia and settled in the Montgomery County community of Elliston, where Carol completed the requirements for her Bachelor\u2019s Degree in Engineering from Old Dominion University.\u00a0\u00a0She continued her career in that field until retirement.\u00a0\r\n\r\nCarol and Matt were avid outdoors people, enjoying skiing, kayaking and riding bicycles as much as possible.\u00a0\u00a0And while they had no children of their own, they did raise three wonderful German Shepherds \u2013 Thor, Zeke and Zoey.\u00a0\u00a0Carol also doted on her many nieces and nephews, thoroughly enjoying playing the role of Cool Aunt, sometimes to the mild aggravation of her siblings, who had to deal with the aftermath of her spoiling their kids.\u00a0\r\n\r\nCarol was an avid reader.\u00a0\u00a0Whenever she and Matt found themselves in a new location, one of the first things she did was seek out the nearest library to get her card.\u00a0\u00a0You would never see her without at least one book she was reading.\u00a0\u00a0She also enjoyed sewing and crafts, including making holiday wreaths to give to friends and family. That was part of her generosity \u2013 when she and Matt were living in the Midwest, they made a point of having family visit them, taking them to dinner, concerts, parks and more.\u00a0\u00a0\r\n\r\nIn addition to her husband, she is survived by a brother, G. E. \u201cGarry\u201d Calhoun III, and spouse, Teresa; sisters, Colleen C. Dillard, and spouse, Gary, and Connie C. Rose, and spouse, James \u201cBee;\u201d brothers-in-law, Ivan Withers Jr., and spouse, Wanda, Brett Withers, and spouse, Rhonda; sister-in-law, Michelle Withers, and spouse, Jim Belanger;\u00a0\u00a0special friends, Howard and Kathy LeCompte, of Monroe, Michigan; and her BFF, going back to grade school in Clifton Forge, Tracey Lestock, of Asheville, North Carolina.\r\n\r\nThere will be a private family service, with a celebration of Carol\u2019s life to be held at a later date.\u00a0\r\n\r\nIn lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to St. Jude\u2019s Children\u2019s Hospital or to the Shriners\u2019 Hospitals.\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\r\nGodspeed, Carol, you are much loved and greatly missed.
