PMH HealthBeat

It has now been more than a month since Pocahontas Memorial Hospital formed its COVID-19 Taskforce Team to modify protocols and identify the hospital’s needs and priorities during the coronavirus pandemic. As we enter April and see the cases mounting in larger cities, our local communities are becoming both more anxious and more restless as the “stay at home” order continues.

Now, however, it is more important than ever to continue practicing our social distancing and staying at home unless it is absolutely necessary to go out. Models predict that West Virginia as a state may peak in numbers of COVID-19 cases in as soon as two weeks, possibly up to four weeks.

The hospital has taken major steps to prepare for a possible influx of patients.

“At this time, we still have solid par levels of PPE (Personal Protective Equipment), but must continue to use it appropriately and conservatively,” PMH CEO Mary Beth Barr said.

Numerous individuals and businesses from throughout the county and surrounding counties have reached out asking how they could help. Cleaning supplies, N95 masks, homemade masks, hand sanitizer, and food for staff have poured in.

To everyone who has made a contribution, we say, “thank you.”

Pocahontas Memorial Hospital continues to urge residents who suspect they may have coronavirus (COVID-19) symptoms to call first before visiting their local health facility. As a result, limited resources can be most efficiently used for those in our population who are elderly, have compromised immune systems or serious medical conditions such as heart disease, diabetes and lung disease.

For updates on COVID-19 and what you can do to protect yourself, your family and your neighbors, please routinely visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website at www.cdc.gov

We also encourage you to follow the hospital Facebook page for updates and tips.