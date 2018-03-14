Pocahontas Memorial Hospital’s Seventh Annual Spring Fling is quickly approaching and will be held Saturday, April 14, at the Pocahontas County Opera House. Tickets are available now and will not be sold at the door.

Ticket prices are $40 for an individual or $75 for a couple.

The Spring Fling is a stand-alone event and is completely separate from the day-to-day operations of the hospital. All profit, after expenses, will be contributed directly to PMH’s Capital Campaign to renovate patient rooms at the hospital.

The Spring Fling is a fun opportunity to get dressed up, enjoy some delicious food and great music, spend time with old friends and make new ones. In addition, it’s a wonderful way to support PMH’s Capital Campaign and help usher in a new era of healthcare.

To purchase a ticket, please call 304-799-7400 and speak with Cheryl Cain at ext. 1051 or Edwina Garber at ext. 1081.