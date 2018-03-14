The month of March is here. It came in like a roaring lion – wind howling as it whips and tears across the mountains and valleys.

Trees dance in a frantic pace.

High winds send objects flying, uprooting trees taking down powerlines.

March winds can be like a gentle breeze, announcing the approach of spring.

In like a lion, out like a lamb.

We can only hope that is so.

March brings us St. Patrick’s Day – leprechauns, little men dressed in green, four leaf clovers, bringing good luck, Irish stew and pubs where beer and spirits flow.

I love to listen to Irish music, the lilting sound of their speech.

Remember when we were children?

It was important to adhere to the wearing of the green or you might get pinched!

Kilts and boney knees, colorful plaids, dancing a lovely jig!

Once, I could dance a jig, but no longer!

The best part of March is Spring is nearly here.

We’ve heard the lion roar.

Now, hopefully, it will go out like a lamb.

March winds

March winds bringing Spring.

Senses awakening slowly.

Tempo rising, beat more intense.

Stirring and moving.

March winds bringing Spring.

Listen to the music.

Songs low and soft, soothing to the soul.

Tempo rising, beat more intense.

March winds bringing Spring

Tree tops dance, gently swaying.

Tempo rising, beat more intense.

Stirring and moving.

March winds bringing Spring.

Feel its touch, gentle caress.

Tempo rising, beat more intense.

Stirring and moving.

March winds bringing Spring.

Awake and come to life.

Gerry Parker Morrison 3-15-2001