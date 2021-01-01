PMH partners with Donate Life WV to increase awareness

Nationally, 115,000 people are waiting for an organ transplant, including 2,500 in western Pennsylvania and West Virginia. At least 20 will die each day without receiving the transplant they so desperately need. Someone is added to the transplant waiting list every 10 minutes.

This year, Pocahontas Memorial Hospital has partnered with Donate Life West Virginia to help save lives by educating our community about the importance of organ, eye and tissue donation and increasing the number of registered donors.

You can help in three easy steps. First, visit donatelife wv.org to learn more about donating and how to register.

Do not be discouraged by your age or past medical history – anyone can be a potential donor. Second, talk with your family about your decision to register as an organ, eye and tissue donor.

Finally, tell others about the need in our community, and how every person can make a difference. One person has the potential to save eight lives through organ donation and enhance 50 more through cornea and tissue donation.

Visit donatelifewv.org to learn more about donation and to register online.