PMH Snowshoe Clinic opens in new location

Pocahontas Memorial Hospital’s Snowshoe Clinic is now open in its new location at the Inn at Snowshoe at 565 Cass Road. The Snowshoe Clinic is open Tuesdays and Thursdays for primary care, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

PMH is extremely grateful to continue its partnership with Snowshoe Mountain to provide healthcare for Snowshoe staff, visitors and community members. The clinic was previously located at Shavers Centre.

The clinic is staffed by Pocahontas County native Valarie Monico, PA-C.

Valarie graduated from Alderson-Broaddus College in 2008 and has been practicing medicine as a Certified Physician’s Assistant in Pocahontas County ever since, with stints at Community Care, PMH and Hillsboro Health Center.

“We are hopeful that our new location will be more widely accessible to our local community residents, Dean Gunter, Director of Outpatient Clinics at PMH, said. “Val has been an extremely well-liked provider over the years and anyone can be a patient of our Snowshoe Clinic

Primary care, including minor urgent care, is available. Chronic care will also be provided for chronic conditions such as diabetes, arthritis, etc. In addition, Well Child Care, Sports/ School Physicals, Family and Internal Medicine, and Women’s Health Services will be available. Appointments must be made for vaccinations. Some lab work can be completed, with results processed by Pocahontas Memorial Hospital.

For appointments, please call 304-799-1072.