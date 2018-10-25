Mon Power has scheduled a planned power outage to upgrade facilities for Thursday, November 1. The outage will occur from 9 a.m. to noon and will affect approximately 700 customers in the vicinity of Black Bear Crossing, Mt. Crest Building, Powder Ridge Building, Shamrock Building and Snowshoe Drive in Snowshoe.

Affected customers will receive an automated message. If you have any questions please call: 800-686-0022. Mon Power thanks you for your patience and understanding while we perform this work to improve your electric service reliability.