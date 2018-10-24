Glenda Louise Teter, age 41, of Marlinton passed away Sunday, October 21, 2018, at her home.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, October 27, 2 p.m. at the Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye with Rev. Julian Rittenhouse officiating. Burial will follow in the Mountain View Cemetery in Marlinton. Family will receive friends from noon until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made a www.Lantzfuneralhome.com or to the funeral home directly.

Online condolences may be made at www.Lantzfuneralhome.com