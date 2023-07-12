Suzanne Stewart

Staff Writer

The 57th Pioneer Days celebration was a feast for all five senses last week, with the aromas and, even better, the tastes of delectable delights; the feel of embraces from old friends; the sights of the past converging with the present; and the sounds of so much old-time and bluegrass music turning the entire town into an amphitheater of musical appreciation.

It kicked off on Thursday, with a day for the young – and young at heart – with a block party and bike decorating at the gazebo park, followed by the children and pet parade down Main Street. It was also a busy day of set-up with exhibiters and crafters getting ready for the weekend at the McClintic Library, Community Wellness Center and Pocahontas County Opera House.

The evening ended with a performance by Dark Matters at the Discovery Junction.

Friday, the town was flooded with people enjoying the displays, exhibits and crafts. Artists demonstrated their talents at the Rivertown Shops in the former C.J. Richardson building and history buffs pitted their knowledge against one another at the Pocahontas County Historical Museum history contest.

That evening, the air was filled with a different, louder sound – the sound of fire trucks and ambulances, for the Firemen’s Parade. Slick red trucks, white ambulances, and the green Forest Service truck lit their lights and sounded the sirens which ignited excitement in the crowd.

The parade included an entry in the sky from the HealthNet 9 helicopter which flew over the parade route twice.

With ears still buzzing, it was time to head over to the Southern States parking lot for the square dance, featuring music by Mudhole Control.

At the same time, Half-Step Down, a local favorite, drew a large crowd to the Discovery Junction stage with covers of favorite rock tunes.

By Saturday, everyone was ready for a good time in the very, very hot sun. The day kicked off first thing with the horseshoe pitching contest at the mini-park and the antique car show. For a brief respite from the heat, visitors viewed the art show winners at the McClintic Library, food, flower, Christmas ornament and photography contest entries at the Wellness Center and perused wares and the quilt exhibit at the Opera House.

The town was overflowing with the sounds of old-time and bluegrass music with jam sessions at the Rivertown building, in the parking lots at City National Bank and Cackling Hens, and the Second Annual Hammons Family Fiddle and Banjo Contest World Class Jam at Discovery Junction.

Fifty skilled musicians of all ages displayed their talents on the stage in categories for youth and adult in fiddle, old-time banjo and bluegrass banjo. It was hard to sit still as the musicians at both the contest and jam sessions played tunes that have been around for decades – many originated by the Hammons Family.

Familiar favorites from Pocahontas County were joined by world renowned musicians who hold old-time and bluegrass music close to their hearts.

In the afternoon, Main Street was filled with spectators for the antique car and grand feature parades. The Shriners brought out the kid in everyone as they whizzed by on their mini motorcycles and the crowd was thrilled to get an ice cold popsicle from the floats and trucks that chose to toss the chilly treat instead of the standard candy.

Parade Marshal Dottie Kellison was chauffeured through the parade in an antique car and Pocahontas County Belle Rosanna Groves waved to the crowd as she made her way through The Pocahontas County Historical Society reminded us all of our heritage with its float featuring a pioneer family in a cabin-kitchen setting.

Queens from Durbin Days, Ronceverte River Festival and Pioneer Days graced the parade with their royal presence and Civil War re-enactors fired their muzzleloaders at each intersection through the parade.

The festival ended with a different kind of bang – a musical one, with Black Mountain Bluegrass Boys, the Bing Brothers, and Danny Paisley and the Southern Grass Band at Discovery Junction and Cold Ethyl at Southern States.

It may have been a scorching hot week with very little cloud cover, but it was managed to be one of the best Pioneer Days celebrations with its great music, great food and great friends.

Grand Feature Parade Results

Jane Price Sharp Award – Pocahontas County Historical Society Museum

Richard Barlow Award – Shriners

Douglas Dunbrack Award – Dynamite Dazzlers

Queen’s Choice – Mountaineer Van

Director’s Choice – 31st Virginia Volunteer Infantry

Head, Heart, Hands and Health Award – Pendleton Community Bank

Firemen’s Parade

Best Appearing Custom pumper – Summersville

Best Appearing Commercial Pumper – Beverly

Best Appearing Mini-Pumper – Frost

Best Appearing Tanker – Renick

Best Appearing Rescue Truck – Richwood

Best Appearing Ambulance – Cass

Best Appearing Aerial (air) Apparatus – HealthNet 9

Longest Distance Traveled – Webster

Judges’ Choice – Mountain Grove

Second Annual

Hammons Family Fiddle and Banjo Contest

Fiddle, adult: first place, Jake Krack; second place, Tessa McCoy; third place, Alan Johnson; fourth place, Liam Farley; and fifth place, Henry Barnes.

Fiddle, youth: first place, Liam Farley; second place, Ramona Hardy; and third place, Virginia Vale Cyfers.

Old-time banjo, adult: first place, Hunter Walker; second place, Trevor Hammons; third place, Cody Jordan; fourth place, Tessa McCoy; and fifth place, Christopher Curran.

Bluegrass banjo, adult: first place, Butch Osborne; second place, Lee Dunbar; third place, Andrew Kidd; fourth place, Bailey Stephenson; and fifth place, Braydon Johnson.

Bluegrass banjo, youth: first place, Braydon Johnson, and second place, Charlee Jo Breece.

Pocahontas County Arts Council 31st Annual

Pioneer Days Art Show Winners

Best in Show – Laura Leyzorek, “Pink Shirt.”

Oil painting – first place, Gail Hyer, “Coast Guard House;” second place, Hannah Scrafford, “Trees;” third place tie, Kathryn LeFleur, “Still Life in Frame;” and Glen Langston, “Still Life.”

Acrylic painting – first place, Misty Murray Walkup, “Unicorn;” second place, Julia Williams, “Blueberry Burst;” and third place, Robert Frum, “Sunset Flyover.”

Watercolor – first place, Dorothy Sutton, “The Watcher;” and second place, Julia Williams, “First Snow.”

Pen and Ink/Pencil drawing – first place, Diondra North, “Daisy May;” second place, Diondra North, “Joshua 1:9;” and third place, Cheyenne Beverage, “Self Portrait.”

Mixed Media – first place, Laura Leyzorek, “Bird.”

Youth Photography

Black and White: first place, Sarah Barkley; second place, Grayson Barlow; and third place, Rachel Felton.

Still life: first and second place, Sarah Barkley; and third place, Rachel Felton.

People: first place, Rachel Felton; and second place, Liberty Barkley.

Nature: first place, Liberty Barkley; and second place, Rachel Felton.

Scenic: first place, Sarah Barkley; second place, Rachel Felton; and third place, Grayson Barlow.

Animals: first place, Rachel Felton; and second place, Grayson Barlow.

Youth Art

Pencil: first place, Jarrell Clifton; second place, Diana Ward; and third place, Natalie Irvine.

Mixed Media: first and second place, Diana Ward; third place, Jarrell Clifton; and honorable mention, Avery Beverage.

Painting: first place, Emileigh Friel, second place, Liam Sutton; and third place, Diana Ward.

Wood carving: first place, Noah Clifton.

Sculpture: first place, Julia Clifton; second place, Noah Clifton; and third place, Julia Clifton.

Adult Photography

People: first place, Cheyene Beverage.

Nature: first place, Cheyene Beverage; second place, Charity Morrison; and third place, Charity Morrison.

Landscape: first place, Charity Morrison; second place, Sausan Gauntt; and third place, Cheyene Beverage.

Christmas Ornaments

Adult: first place, Tom Simkilis; second place, Melinda Moore; and third place, Tom Simkilis.

Youth: first place, Grayson Barlow; second place, Chloe Woody; and third place, Grayson Barlow.