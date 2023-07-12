Suzanne Stewart

Staff Writer

In a way to elevate its annual Farm-to-Table dinner, the Pocahontas County Farmers Market has decided to up the ante with an Elimination Dinner Saturday, July 22, at Locust Hill in Marlinton.

The dinner will begin at 6 p.m. with a charcuterie board appetizer hour, with the meal served at 7 p.m. Local chef Kevin Fraser, of Dunmore, will prepare the local sourced meal consisting of pork and fresh vegetables, and peach cobbler for dessert.

“We’ll provide bottled water and iced tea, but if you want alcohol with your dinner, there will be a cash bar through Locust Hill,” Anne Walker said. “That’s not included in the ticket.”

The ticket includes the meal and a chance to win $1,000. While diners enjoy the meal and music provided by DJ Brandon Kerr, there will be drawings throughout the evening. As the tickets are drawn, the ticket holders are eliminated from the $1,000 drawing, but will be recipients of prizes from local businesses.

“The last ticket drawn is the winner of the thousand dollars,” Walker said.

With the newly installed dance floor at Locust Hill, Walker said it will be a nice evening of dining and dancing which will benefit the Farmers Market.

“It’s going to be farm fresh items prepared farm-to-table, but we wanted to do a different twist on it to where it is entertaining and fun,” she said. “Locust Hill’s a great place to do that.”

Tickets are available at Handmade WV Market in Marlinton and at Homegrown Harvest in Green Bank.

Those interested may also call or text Melia Thompson at 681-620-8161 or Anne Walker at 304-646-2491 to purchase tickets.