Suzanne Stewart

Staff Writer

From sweltering heat to pouring rain, Mother Nature tried her best to dampen spirits, but there was no stopping the joy that comes with celebrating Pioneer Days in Marlinton.

Last week was filled with a combination of old traditions and new activities for young and old alike.

The badge featured the Pocahontas County Bicentennial logo and every event was either a tradition from the past or something new that will become part of the tradition.

There were parades – the Youth and Pet Parade gave the youngsters and four-legged friends of the county a chance to shine; the Fireman’s Parade highlighted the heroes who put their lives on the line for the people of the county; and Saturday’s Grand Parade honored the eclectic mix of old and new that make the county great.

There was music – with local favorites such as Mud Hole Control and the Bing Brothers featuring Jake Krack and newcomers to the various venues like Emmalea Deal and Nathan Seldomridge Band.

There were contests – talents of all kinds were on display at the Community Wellness Center – Food and Flower, Quilt and Handcrafts, Children’s Art Show and 4-H Exhibits, while the Pocahontas County Arts Council Adult Art Show was at the McClintic Library.

Then there was the first annual Hammons Family Fiddle and Banjo Contest and World Class Jam at Discovery Junction.

A return to the roots of Pioneer Days, the event attracted fiddle and banjo players from all over West Virginia and surrounding states each of whom was given time to play two songs to impress the judges in the categories of Clawhammer Banjo, Fiddle, Youth Fiddle and Bluegrass Banjo.

Dozens of musicians took to the Discovery Junction stage and wowed the crowd with their takes on classic old-time and bluegrass tunes. No one envied fiddle judges Dave Bing, Blaine Sprouse and T.J. Lundy; and banjo judges Tim Bing, Mark Delaney and Bobby Lundy, who had the hard task of naming the best of the best.

The judges rose to the occasion and selected the following as the winners in the first annual event:

Clawhammer Banjo: first place, Steven Casto; second place, Hunter Walker; third place, Seth Swingle; fourth place, Dennis Ott; and fifth place, Jarrod Saul.

Fiddle: first place, Tessa Dillon; second place, Jake Krack; third place, Henry Barnes; fourth place, Andy Fitzgibbons; and fifth place, Jim McLaughlin.

Youth fiddle: first place, Virginia Vale Cyfers.

Bluegrass Banjo: first place, Lee Dunbar; second place, Jake Stover; third place, Jake B. Eddy; fourth place, Robert Russell; and fifth place, Gregg Stump.

Winners in other contests were:

Window Display – Best of Show, The Cackling Hens; first place, Randy and Teresa Sharp, C.J. Richardson Building; and second place, The Flower Garden.

Grand Parade Entry Winners

Best Pioneer Theme – first place, Huntersville Traditions Day; second place, Glades Building Supply; and third place, The Brock Family and friends.

Best 4-H Float – Pocahontas County Belle.

Queen’s Choice – WVU Shaggin’ Wagon.

Jane Price Sharp Award – Bubby Ray and Lakyn Dunbrack.

Doug Dunbrack Award – Dawson Hannah.

Director’s Choice – Parade Marshal, Keith Moore, with driver Davy McLaughlin.

Youth and Pet Parade Results

Best of Show – Rhem Mothes.

Patriotic Themed

Bicycles: first place, Eowyn Smith; second place, Rosalee Smith; and third place, Julia Clifton.

Other: first place, Mason Burns and Liam Burdette; second place, Layton Young and Grayson Hudson-Sovinsky; and third place, Anthony Burdette.

Walkers: first place, Canaan, Emersyn and Raelynn Bennett and Whitney Robertson; second place, Jacob Moore and Mason Moore; and third place, Layne Lincoln and Laken Dunbrack, Karsyn Cummins and Cub Scout Pack 33 – Carter Smith, Wade Goldizen, Jarrell Clifton, Noah Clifton, Avery Smith and Elena Friel.

Other Themes

Bicycles: first place, Rhem Mothes; and second place, Kylor Brock.

Walkers: first place, Silas and Victor Dean, Iris Krack and James Rose; second place, Kooper Brock; and third place, Fred Koerber.

Dogs

In Costume: first place, Emma Anderson; second place, Gracie Anderson; and third place, Sarah Barkley.

Not in Costume: first place, Naomi Saunders; second place, Cade Wagner; and third place, Brook Chapman and Jasper Smith.

Horseshoe Pitching

Participation included 14 men’s singles and seven men’s doubles teams. There were four women’s singles and three women’s doubles teams.

Men’s Singles: first place, Butch Mitchell, of Rainelle; second place, Charlie Brown, of Spring Dale; and third place, Brian Wilfong, of Bartow.

Women’s Singles: first place, Tammi Barr, of Marlinton; second place, Amie Weimer, of Hillsboro; and third place, Patty Felton, of Marlinton.

Men’s Doubles: first place, Darius Clevenger and Marty Clevenger, of Green Bank; second place, Chuck Workman and Jessie Sharp, of Marlinton; and third place, Kenny Cutlip, of Marlinton and Kenny Sharp, of Valley Head.

Women’s Doubles: first place, Amie Weimer, of Hillsboro and Tammi Barr, of Marlinton; second place, Rachel Felton and Patty Felton, of Marlinton; and third place, Samantha Sharp and Kayla Smith, of Marlinton.

Quilt and Needlework Show

Best in Show – Diana Beverage.

Large Quilts – first place, Bob Mader; second place, Linda Adams; and third place, Alese Mader.

Small Quilts – first place, Alese Mader; second place, Bob Mader; and third place, Linda Adams.

Wall Hanging – first place, Bob Mader.

Pick of the Pioneer (People’s Choice) – Joan Moore.

Needlework – first place, Bob Mader; and second place, Margy Blankenship.

Youth Art and Photo Show – 33 youth exhibited in the art and photo contest.

Painting

Best of show – Liam Sutton

Ages 0-8 – first place, Noah Clifton; second place, Andrew Martin; third place, Kylor Brock; and honorable mention, Rosaelee Smith and Iris Krack.

Ages 9-14 – first place, Liam Sutton; second place, Avery Beverage; third place, Carter Smith; and honorable mention, Natalie Irvine and Ava Fields.

Mixed Media – first place, Eowyn Smith; second place, Victor Dean; and third place, Natalie Irvine.

Sculpture – Best of Show, Eowyn Smith; first place, Cadence Carr; second place, Noah Clifton; and third place, Madeline Sheets.

Drawing

Best of Show – Cameryn Boggs.

Black and white – first place, Jarrell Clifton; second place, Emma Sacca; and third place, Savana Sharp.

Color – ages 0-8 – first place, Alayna Sharp; second place, Scott Withers; and third place, Kensleigh Cohenour. Ages 9-14 – first place, Liam Sutton; second place, Emma Sacca; third place, Carter Smith; and honorable mention, Kat Cannoy. Ages 15-21 – first through third place, Cameryn Boggs.

Photography

Best of Show – Charity Morrison.

Ages 0-8 – first through third place, Grayson Barlow.

Ages 15-21 – first and second place, Charity Morrison.

Pocahontas County Arts Council Adult Art Show

Best in Show – Diondra North, “Luca.”

Oil – first place, Hannah Scrafford, “House at Cloverlick;” second place, Brianna Gibson, “Fruit Still Life;” and tied for third place, Kathleen Henry, “Fruit Still Life” and Katelyn Dean, “Fruit Still Life.”

Acrylic – first place, Xandria Mourer, “Country Road;” tied for second place, Xandria Mourer, “Cross Country” and Melissa Totten, “Country Lane;” and third place, Cheyene Beverage, “Roses in Coke Glass.”

Watercolor – second place, Julia Williams, “Skiing.”

Pen & Ink/Pencil – first place, Diondra North, “Where the Buffalo Roam;” second place, Stephen McNally, “Reflection;” and tied for third place, Diondra North, “Free Spirit” and Stephen McNally, “Huntersville.”

Mixed Media – third place, Samuel Williams, “Owl.”

The Hot Dog Eating Contest was hosted by 4th Avenue Sweet Scoops.

Tied for first place with 13 hot dogs each, Kurt Mothes and Hoss Riggs; tied for second place with 10 hot dogs each, Michael Simmons and Stephen Simmons; third place with seven hot dogs, Floyd Hanna; fourth place with five hot dogs, Kendall Beverage; and fifth place with four hot dogs, Timmy Shiflett.

Food Exhibits

Best of Show, adult – Merrily Taylor, Maraschino Cherry Nut Cake.

Best of Show, youth – Madalynn Landis, Amish Oatmeal Cookies.

Breads, Muffins, Cornbread

Class 2 loaf bread (quick bread) – first place, Sally Cobb.

Class 4 corn bread – second place, Kim Clifton.

Cupcakes, Cookies, Brownies, Cakes, Cream Puffs

Class 7 Bar Cookies and Brownies – second place, Sally Cobb.

Class 8 Cake – non-iced pound, angle food, spiced and ice or loaded cheesecake – first place, Merrily Taylor.

Candies

Class 12 Soft Candies, hard candies, fudge, etc. – first place, Amanda Dean.

Jams, Jellies, Preserves and Apple Butter

Class 13 Jams – first place, Clair Rose; second place, Sally Cobb; and third place, Phillip Cobb.

Class 15 Preserves – first place, Sally Cobb.

Youth –Age 17 and under

Cupcakes, Cookies, Cakes and Candy

Class 26b Drop Cookies – first place, Madalynn Landis.

Commercial Entries – Bread, Muffins, Cornbread

Class 30b Loaf Bread – first place, Kim Clifton.

Flower Exhibits

Cut Flowers

Class 1 African or Gerber Daisy – second place, Connie Sharp.

Class 5 Hydrangea – first place, Corey Rose.

Class 6 Marigold – first place, Lindsay Sharp; and second place, Connie Sharp.

Class 8 Petunias – first place, Lindsay Sharp; and second place, Connie Sharp.

Class 11 Miscellaneous – first place, Cathy Mosesso.

Class 16 Roses – first place, Lindsay Sharp; and second place, Connie Sharp.

Bulb or Tuberous Flowers Cut

Class 21 Lily or Daylily – first place, Anna Landis; second place, Louise Barnisky; third place, Debbie Burgess; and honorable mention, Wayne Burgess.

Class 22 Gladiolus – first place, Anne Mitchell.

Potted House Plant

Class 24 African Violet Single Bloom – first place, Margy Blankenship; second place, Patty Felton; and third place, Paul Blankenship.

Class 25 African Violet Double Bloom – first place, Connie Sharp.

Class 33 Hens and Chickens – first place, Louise Barnisky.

Flower Arrangement, Non-Commercial

Class 47 Domestic Cut Arrangement – first place, Connie Sharp.

Class 48 Wildflowers Cut Arrangement – first place, Anna Landis.

Class 51 Fairy Garden with Live Plant Material – first place, Melinda Moore.

Youth – Age 17 and under

Cut Flowers Class 60 Cornflower – first place, Natalie Irvine.

Class 62 Marigold – first place, Natalie Irvine.

Class 64 Petunias – second place, Natalie Irvine.

Class 65 Snapdragon – first place, Victor Dean; and second place, Natalie Irvine.

Class 69 Roses – first place, Shaylee Landis.

Class 73a Daylily – first place, Madalynn Landis; second place, Shaylee Landis; and third place, Natalie Irvine.

Class 73b Calla Lily – first place, Madalynn Landis; and second place, Shaylee Landis.

Class 75 Miscellaneous – second place, Victor Dean.

Potted Flowers

Class 77 Cactus – first place, Rachel Felton.

Class 86 Snake Plant/ Mother-in-law’s Tongue – first place, Rachel Felton

Flower Arrangements

Class 93 Domestic Cut Arrangement – first place, Iris Krack; and second place, Victor Dean.

Class 94 Domestic Cut Arrangement – first place, Silas Dean.

Youth Cupcake Decorating Contest

Categories were Pocahontas County, West Virginia, Faces/Characters, Animals, Flowers and Holiday.

Ages 0-5: Flower – first place, Rosalee Smith. Pocahontas County – first place, Kooper Brock.

Ages 6-9: Animal – first place, Carter Smith. Holiday – first place, Kyler Brock; and second place, Maddox Burdette. Flower – first place, Ava Fields. West Virginia – first place, Zach Cannoy; and second place, Victor Dean.

Ages 10-13: Animal – first place, Eowyn Smith. Holiday – first place, Kat Cannoy; and second place, Waylon Burdette. West Virginia – first place, Silas Dean.

Ages 14-17: Holiday – first place, Marilynn Walz.