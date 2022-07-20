NOTICE TO UNKNOWN HEIRS

ADDRESSES UNKNOWN

Notice is hereby given that the Final Settlement for the following estate was filed in the office of the Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission on the 15th day of July, 2022. If no objections or exceptions are filed with the Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission the Final Settlement will be presented to the Pocahontas County Commission on August 2, 2022 for approval.

ESTATE NUMBER: 13689

ESTATE NAME: HOWARD M. TIBBS, JR.

EXECUTOR: George R. Bolden, Sr.

11315 Glen Park Drive

Fredericksburg, VA 22407-1763

Subscribed and sworn to before me on July 15, 2022.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

By Lisa G. Workman, Deputy

7/21/2c

NOTICE TO UNKNOWN HEIRS

ADDRESSES UNKNOWN

Notice is hereby given that the Final Settlement for the following estate was filed in the office of the Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission on the 15th day of July, 2022. If no objections or exceptions are filed with the Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission the Final Settlement will be presented to the Pocahontas County Commission on August 2, 2022 for approval.

ESTATE NUMBER: 10716

ESTATE NAME: BERT H. WAUGH

ADMINISTRATOR: MARY JO FISHER

700 WAUGH ROAD

CASS, WV 24927

Subscribed and sworn to before me on July 18, 2022.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

7/21/2c

ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,

DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton, WV 24954-1333. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission through the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.

If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any person interested in filing claims against an estate must file them in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.

First Publication Date: Thursday, July 21, 2022

Claim Deadline: Monday, September 19, 2022

ESTATE NUMBER: 14378

ESTATE OF: NAOMI F. NEWMAN

EXECUTOR: Samuel M. Felton

1001 10th Avenue

Marlinton, WV 24954

Subscribed and sworn to before me on July 18, 2022.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

7/21/2c

ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,

DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton, WV 24954-1333. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission through the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.

If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any person interested in filing claims against an estate must file them in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.

First Publication Date: Thursday, July 21, 2022

Claim Deadline: Monday, September 19, 2022

ESTATE NUMBER: 14415

APPOINTMENT DATE: July 18, 2022

ESTATE NAME: GLENN WILLIAM ARBOGAST

ADMINISTRATRIX: Kelley Nicole Arbogast

10939 Frost Road

Dunmore, WV 24934-9031

Subscribed and sworn to before me on July 18, 2022.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

7/21/2c

ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,

DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton, WV 24954-1333. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission through the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.

If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any person interested in filing claims against an estate must file them in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.

First Publication Date: Thursday, July 14, 2022

Claim Deadline: Monday, September 12, 2022

ESTATE NUMBER: 14411

APPOINTMENT DATE: July 6, 2022

ESTATE NAME: NANCY ELIZABETH PATTY

ANCILLARY ADMINISTRATRIX: Elisa Prusak

5433 Endicott Place

Oviedo, Fl 32765-6183

Subscribed and sworn to before my on July 6, 2022.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Court

7/14/2c

ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,

DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton, WV 24954-1333. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission through the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.

If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any person interested in filing claims against an estate must file them in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.

First Publication Date: Thursday, July 14, 2022

Claim Deadline: Monday, September 12, 2022

ESTATE NUMBER: 14412

APPOINTMENT DATE: July 6, 2022

ESTATE NAME: WILLIS DALE PATTY

ANCILLARY ADMINISTRATRIX: Elisa Prusak

5433 Endicott Place

Oviedo, Fl 32765-6183

Subscribed and sworn to before my on July 6, 2022.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Court

7/14/2c

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE SALE

Pursuant to the authority vested in the undersigned by deed of trust dated the 29th day of December, 2005, signed by Debra A. Otis, an unmarried woman, to Richard A. Pill or David D. Pill, Trustees, which said deed of trust is of record in the Office of the Clerk of the County Commission of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, in Trust Deed Book 274, at page 390, and Golden & Amos, PLLC, Trustee, having been requested so to do by the Secured Creditor, and default having been made under the terms and conditions of said deed of trust, and the provisions in said deed of trust concerning acceleration having been complied with by the Secured Creditor and present holder of the note, said Trustee will sell at public auction at 9:00 o’clock a.m. on the

22nd DAY OF JULY 2022

at the front doors of the Courthouse in Pocahontas County in Marlinton, West Virginia the following described real estate:

The following described condominium residence unit, situate in Edray District, Pocahontas County, West Virginia, more particularly designated and described as follows, to-wit:

All that certain residential Unit No. 357 of the Rimfire Lodge Condominium, Edray Tax District of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, according to the Declaration Establishing Rimfire Lodge Condominium at Snowshoe Mountain Resort, Pocahontas County, West Virginia, and of record in the Office of the Clerk of the County Commission of Pocahontas County, West Virginia in Deed Book 260, at page 52, and on the maps referred to in said Declaration as Exhibits B & C, also of record in the aforesaid Clerk’s Office, to which Declaration and maps reference is here made for a further description of the real estate conveyed herein.

The Rimfire Lodge Condominium consists of a portion of that certain 2.532 acres, more or less, parcel together with all improvements thereon and appurtenances thereunto belonging or appertaining.

This conveyance is made subject to all of the provisions of the Declaration and maps as aforesaid including all restrictions, encumbrances, conditions, reservations and bylaws therein described or attached thereto, to the applicable provisions of Chapter 36B of the Code of West Virginia of 1931, as amended, known as the “Uniform Common Interest Ownership Act,” to the reservations restrictions and agreements set forth in the aforesaid Deed from Snowshoe Resort, Inc., and is further subject to all other matters affecting title thereto found of record in the aforesaid Clerk’s Office.

It is the intention of this notice to sell the secured property by proper description as was intended to be transferred and conveyed in the aforesaid deed of trust.

The above described real estate is reported to have a mailing address of: 357 Rimfire, Snowshoe, WV 26209

TERMS OF SALE: Cash in hand on day of sale or within 30 days of date of sale upon terms to be agreed upon between Trustee and successful bidder, time being of the essence; payment for unpaid real estate taxes to be assumed by the purchaser. The Trustee does not warrant title or fitness to this property; it is being purchased as is; this is a buyer beware sale and any buyer is advised to retain counsel before the sale. If there is any part of the process of sale which is found to be objectionable, the Trustee reserves the right to cancel the sale. No purchaser should take possession or make improvements in the premises until the Trustee deed is delivered or recorded. A third party purchaser at sale will be required to pay the purchase price plus all recording and transfer fees.

Trustee at sale is under no duty to cause any existing tenant or person occupying the subject property to vacate said property.

FEDERAL TAX LIEN: In the event that there are Federal Tax Liens against the property, the United States would have the right to redeem the property within a period of 120 days from the date of such sale or the period allowable for redemption under local law, whichever is longer.

The party(ies) secured by the Deed of Trust reserve the right to purchase the property at such sale. If the purchaser at sale is unable to complete the terms of purchase within 30 days, the Trustee reserves the right to transfer the property to the next highest bidder.

Any sale hereunder may be adjourned from time to time without any notice other than oral proclamation at the time and place appointed for this sale or by posting of a notice of same. Should the Trustee not appear at the time appointed for the sale and there is no notice posted of a continuance please contact the office of the Trustee to make further inquiry. Any sale may be conducted or adjourned by the designated agent or attorney of the Trustee. The undersigned is fully vested with the authority to sell said property as Trustee by instrument of record. Some Trustee sales may be conducted by a servicer required Auction Company. In that event, the auctioneer will be acting under an “Auction Services Agreement.”

Should any party have any inquires, objections to the sale or protests regarding the sale, or requests regarding the sale, please notify the trustee below by one of the means of communications set forth below.

GOLDEN & AMOS, PLLC, TRUSTEE

543 Fifth Street, P.O. Box 81

Parkersburg, WV 26102

Telephone 304-485 3851

Fax 304-485-0261

E-mail: vgolden@goldenamos.com

Our business hours are 8:30 a.m. – 5 :00 p.m.

On weekdays – not including holidays

Lender: SN Servicing

Processor: Kristi / Ext 27

(Otis, Debra nts/foreclosures/2022 foreclosures/Otis, Debra/mb)

7/14/2c

EXPRESSION OF INTEREST

The Greenbrier Valley Conservation District, covering Greenbrier, Monroe and Pocahontas counties is requesting Expression of Interest (EOI) for engineering services on an as needed basis, for a period of two years. This is not an exclusive contract, and the GVCD reserves the right to contract with other engineering firms for work, as desired, at their sole discretion.

Engineering services to include:

Geotechnical, Survey, Design, Plans, Analysis, Cost estimates, Inspection, Monitoring, Reports, Certification, Repair/Rehabilitation, Construction oversight/ management for Flood control structures, Natural Stream and/or Channel Restoration, Watershed-based plans, Agricultural practices, Utility relocation.

Interested firms please submit EOI to GVCD:

Angela Sawyers, District Manager

Phone: 304-645-6173 E-mail: asawyers@wvca.us

Closing date for EOI: July 29, 2022 at 4:00 p.m.

Please send your packets to:

Greenbrier Valley Conservation District

USDA Service Center

179 Northridge Drive

Lewisburg, WV 24901

7/7/4c

POCAHONTAS COUNTY COMMISSION

FUNDING REQUEST GUIDELINES

In order to better serve all individuals, groups and organizations seeking contributions and/or funding from the Pocahontas County Commission, our office has set aside the first Tuesday of August, November, February and May for discussion and/or action of requests made for consideration. Letters or other correspondence may be addressed to our office at 900 Tenth Avenue, Marlinton, West Virginia 24954. Appointments or scheduling of presentations may still be made at any meeting, noting that decisions may be deferred until one of the above-scheduled dates. Guidelines for contributions for fiscal year 2022-2023 are listed below.

The Pocahontas County Commission will have four (4) funding request meetings per year, one meeting per quarter. To be considered for contribution requests:

(1) All groups, organizations or entities must have representative available at County Commission meeting at time of the initial presentation; no exceptions will be made;

(2) All groups, organizations or entities must show proof (i.e., copy) of its Internal Revenue Service (IRS) issued 501(c) or other non-profit status, or in the case of a public entity (i.e., school board or town), a verified statement of public purpose behind the request; the information requested in this section must be made available to the Commission upon the initial presentation, noting that if any of the documentation is missing the request will not be considered by the Commission;

(3) All individuals, groups, organizations or entities seeking contributions must possess a valid copy of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) issued 501(c) or other non-profit documentation matching the exact name of the group, organization or entity, except in the case of a public entity (i.e., school board or town) or a request of $500.00 or less (see No. 7 below); no other exceptions will be made;

(4) All requests must contain itemized budget and a financial statement from group, organization or entity at time of initial request, or if request is from a public entity (i.e., school board or town) such budget and financial documents must be presented for the specific project; the information requested in this section must be made available to the Commission upon the initial presentation, noting that if any of the documentation is missing the request will not be considered by the Commission;

(5) Only one request per fiscal year from each group, organization or entity will be considered and such request may only be presented no sooner than the one (1) year anniversary of any prior request, and will be determined by the named payee on previously issued checks; no exceptions will be made;

(6) No requests will be approved for any group, organization or entity in an amount over and above $5,000.00 per fiscal year;

(7) Any group, organization or entity requesting a contribution from the Commission in an amount of $500.00 or less per fiscal year shall be exempt from providing documentation regarding its 501(c) or other non-profit status; however, all requests must contain itemized budget and a financial statement; the information requested in this section must be made available to the Commission upon the initial presentation, noting that if any of the documentation is missing the request will not be considered by the Commission.

(8) Any group, organization or entity which receives a contribution and/or funding from the Pocahontas County Commission must file at the end of the State’s fiscal year, a report of all disbursements of the funds. Such report of disbursements must be in the form of an audit performed by an independent certified public accountant or, in lieu thereof, by submission of a statement sworn, under oath, by the highest officer or authority of the recipient, group, organization or entity. For purposes of this paragraph the State’s fiscal year runs from July 1to June 30.

The Pocahontas County Commission

Revised April 17, 2018

7/21/1c

PUBLIC NOTICE

Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless (Verizon Wireless) is proposing to build a new 195-ft monopole (199-ft to top of appurtenance) telecommunications facility in the vicinity of 253 Dick McNeel Road, Hillsboro, Pocahontas County, WV. Public comments regarding potential effects from this site on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Project 6121010739 – KMG c/o EBI Consulting, 6876 Susquehanna Trail South, York, PA 17403, kgod chaux@ebiconsulting.com, or via telephone at (781)265-9221.

7/21/1c