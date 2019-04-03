Phillip Wayne Vannoy, age 53, of Cass, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019, at his home.

He was born February 14, 1966, in Elkins.

Phillip served in the United States Army and worked at Inter-State Hardwoods Co., Inc. in Bartow. He attended New Hope Church of the Brethren. He enjoyed art, planting flowers, fishing, hunting and spending time with family.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Guy S. Grogg, Ernestine Grogg –Nicholas, Orville Vannoy and Helen Vannoy.

Phillip is survived by his fiancée, Carrie Steinour; his mother, Doris Jeanne (Grogg) Vannoy-Reed, and husband, Joseph, of Arbovale; his father, Donald W. Vannoy, and wife, Anne, of Maryland; two sons, Zachary and Stephen Vannoy, both of Maryland; a daughter, Katelyn Vannoy, of Maryland; a brother, Guy Vannoy, and wife, Veronica; nephew, Alexander Vannoy; nieces, Cristina and Stephanie Vannoy; uncles, Stephen Grogg and Mark Grogg, both of Arbovale, Bud Vannoy, and wife, Vonda, of Pennsylvania; aunts Diana Grogg Collins, and husband, David, of Arbovale, Thelma Vannoy Sheets, Dallas Vannoy Benton, and husband, Ed, all of North Carolina; and Wilma (Vannoy) McMillian, and husband, Jim, of West Virginia; and several cousins.

A Celebration of Phillip’s Life will be held Saturday, April 13, 2 p.m. at New Hope Church of the Brethren in Dunmore.