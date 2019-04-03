Opal Jane Workman, age 83, of Hillsboro, died Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Pocahontas Memorial Hospital in Buckeye.

Born February 5, 1936, at Odd, she was a daughter of the late Estil Bryant and Clara Mae Mitchum Garretson.

Opal was a retired cafeteria manager at Hillsboro Elementary School and atten- ded Marlinton Church of God.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Don Garretson, Estil “Buddy” Garretson, Cecil Garretson and Dean Garretson; and a sister, Bernice Meadows.

She is survived by her husband, Edward Workman; daughters, Tamela A. Workman, of Hillsboro, and Theresa Workman Merchant, of Springfield, Virginia; sons, Timothy E. Workman, of Gallipolis, Ohio, and Travis S. Workman, of Hillsboro; brothers, Elzie Garretson, Raymond Garretson and Jimmy Garretson; sisters, Nancy Puffenbarger and Maggie Morgan; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two great- great-grandchildren.

Funeral service was held March 24 at the Marlinton Church of God with Revs. Craig Cook and Fred Goldizen officiating. Interment was in Oak Grove Cemetery in Hillsboro.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.