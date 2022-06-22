Penny Drewry (Glenna Jewel Gibson), age 94, of Brownstown, Michigan, passed away Monday, May 2, 2021.

Born at Marlinton, she was a daughter of the late Willie and Stella Gibson.

She was the loving mother of Myer “Bud” (Freda) Gibson, Michael (Roberta) Drewry, Debbie (Bruce) Burnett, Barbara (Doug) Hill, Donna (Kurt) Haller and Bonnie Holm; dearest grandmother of Sherri, Joy, Robert, Lisa, Matthew, Lori, Emily, Katie, John, Darren, James, Angie and Matthew; great-grandmother of Quinn, Cody, Evan, Nathan, Alexandra, Darren, Aidon, Kirsta, Sadie, Michael, Andrew, Elliott, Alexandra, Josiah, Sierra, Brynnen; and great-great-grandmother of Ava Bella and Cruz.

Penny is also survived by sisters, Mamie Napier and Carolyn Shafer; and brother, Kenneth Gibson.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Kevin; great-grandson, Joshua; and siblings, Crawford Gibson, Goldie Sampson, Gertrude LaBoe, Genevieve Dinkens, Sterl Gibson, Kemp Gibson, Dottie Gay, Collett Gibson and Louise Gibson.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, July 2, 2022, at 3:30 p.m. at Gibson Cemetery.