Larry Allen Matheny, 75, of Green Bank, passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at his home.

Born October 27, 1946, at Green Bank, he was a son of the late Clyde Brown and Mary Hill Matheny.

Larry was a hard-working, self-employed mechanic and heavy equipment operator.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Kay Thompson Matheny; brother-in-law, Kenneth Ba-ber; and sister-in-law, Linda Matheny.

He is survived by daughters, Rhonda Lynn Oscar, and husband, Billy, of Frost, Angela Sue Shuttlesworth, and husband, Jason Michael, and Lori Alyn Matheny, all of Fairmont; son, Michael Jay Matheny, and wife, Sonya Simpson, of Catawba, North Carolina; grandchildren, Adam Kendall Matheny, Scarlett Amber Warner, David George, Mikala Ponceroff, Cassidy Ponceroff, Nicolai Tanner Ponceroff, Jeremiah Allen Lancaster, Nathaniel Paul Lancaster, Brandon Michael Grimes, Jayven Taylor Matheny, Logan Paul Dewight Simpson and Liam Michael Jr. Matheny; seven great-grandchildren; great-great grandchildren, Jonah Alden Size- more and Ariella Grace Grimes; siblings, Phyllis Baber, Gary Matheny, Doug Matheny, and wife, Diana, and Sharon Selbe, and husband, Robert; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Wesley Chapel Church. Burial was in the church cemetery.

Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale was in charge of arrangements, and online condolences may be shared at WallaceandWallaceFH.com