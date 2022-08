Peggy Jean Taylor Lusk, age 92, peacefully went to be with the Lord Thursday, August 4, 2022, with her daughter by her side.

Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday August 7, 2022, at Lusk Cemetery in Bartow with Gary Reynolds officiating. Burial will follow in Lusk Cemetery in Bartow.

There will be no visitation.

Online condolences at lantzfuneralhome.com