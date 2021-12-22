Bruce McKean\u00a0\r\nContributing Writer\r\n\r\nPCHS V, 47\r\nTygarts Valley V, 41\r\n\r\nThe 2-0 undefeated Tygart Valley High School Bulldogs headed to Dunmore December\u00a016 to take on the Pocahontas County High School Girls basketball Varsity and JV.\r\n\r\nTVHS took the first two quarters 13-9 and 11-8\u00a0and led 24-17 at the half.\u00a0 PCHS coaches Mike Kane, Chloe Bland and Allen Taylor must have said the right things to the team at the half. The Lady Warriors took the third and fourth quarters 19-11 and 11-6 to win the game, 47-41.\u00a0\u00a0\r\n\r\nBy the end of the third quarter, senior Makayla Ervine had hit five of her team\u2019s six treys (five of nine for 56 percent) for her team-high 15 points. Ervine hit a trey with 4:47 to go in the third to cut the TVHS lead to one, 26-25. Junior Haley Spencer nailed two free throws next for our first lead at 27-26 with 4:32 to go in the third. Ervine hit another trey to up the PCHS lead to 30-26. PCHS would lead for the rest of the game, and TVHS\u2019s last score cut the PCHS lead to one again, 42-41, with about a minute to go in the game. Senior Allyson Alderman hit two free throws to up the lead to 44-41, and Spencer hit three of four free throws to bring the final score to 47-41.\r\n\r\nAlderman finished with 10 points \u2013 all in the second half.\u00a0 Spencer was third of seven PCHS scorers with eight points that included six of 10 free throws plus eight rebounds. TVHS junior Isabella Shumate was game-high scorer with 19 points and the only player on the floor to score in every quarter. Scoring eight points each were junior Felicity Walden (plus nine rebounds) and se-nior Abigail Caboniss (plus eight rebounds). Thanks go out to my fellow stat volunteers\u00a0that allow me to enter all stats on MaxPreps for all to see on\u00a0MaxPreps.\r\n\r\nPCHS hit 16 of 65 (25 percent) field goals, 10 of 51 twos (20 percent), six of 14 threes (43 percent), and nine of 18\u00a0 (50 percent) foul shots. TVHS hit eight of 14 (57 percent) foul shots. PCHS stats vs TVHS stats were: 35 vs 40 rebounds and 19 vs 28 turnovers,\u00a0 Other PCHS stat game highs were: senior Macaden Taylor \u2013 11 rebounds and three blocks, sophomore Olivia Vandevender \u2013 five assists and Allyson Alderman \u2013 four steals. TVHS drops to 2-1 overall and 2-1 in the PVC, while\u00a0PCHS improves to 4-2 overall and 2-2 in the PVC.\r\n\r\nPCHS JV, 37\r\nTygarts Valley JV, 26\r\n\r\nThe Lady Warriors JV squad won the first quarter 15-5, lost the second 8-11, lost the third 4-6 and took the fourth 10-4 for their 37-26 win. After two periods PCHS led 23-16, then 27-22 after three. Pocahontas hit two of four (50 percent) free throws, and TVHS made six of\u00a014 (43 percent). The\u00a0Bulldogs committed 46 turn-overs, and the Warriors improved with only 25. The Warriors were out-rebounded 40-37. PCHS made 19 percent of their field goals (16 of 83), 21 percent of twos (13 of 61) and 14 percent of threes (three of 22).\u00a0\r\n\r\nTVHS junior Gracie Barrickman was game-high scorer with 12 points followed by two freshmen Kayla Ferguson and Summer Lewis-Smith each with seven. Freshman Jasey Kra-mer was again PCHS high scorer with 10 points followed by sophomore Andrea Alderman with nine points including one trey and freshman Ella Johnston with seven including one trey. Fourteen Warriors played, and six scored. Eight Bulldogs played, and three scored. Sophomore Mileya Bircher scored the third trey for PCHS.\r\n\r\nOther PCHS team highs were Alderman \u2013 nine rebounds and two blocks, Bircher \u2013 five steals and two blocks, Kramer \u2013 four assists and sophomore Adelyn Warner \u2013 two blocks. Sixteen\u00a0fouls were called on PCHS, and nine on TVHS.\u00a0 The PCHS JV improves their total record to 3-1 overall and in the PVC.\u00a0\u00a0\r\n\r\nThe next three games will be: at East Hardy Wednesday, December 22, (JV 5:45 p.m., V 7 p.m.); vs Bath County at PCHS Tuesday, December 28, (V only 6 p.m.); and at Summers County Thursday, December 30, (JV 1 p.m. , V 3 p.m.).
