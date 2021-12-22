D\u00e9j\u00e0 vu\r\n\r\n\u201cRight now I\u2019m having d\u00e9j\u00e0 vu and amnesia at the same time \u2013 I think I\u2019ve forgotten this before.\u201d\u00a0\r\nSteven Wright, American stand-up comedian.\r\n\r\nThis column intends to examine topics that fascinate and inform. We\u2019ll discuss those things that make you think \u2013 \u201cWow, I have had that experience myself\u201d or \u201cYou know, I have always wondered about that.\u201d\r\n\r\nThis week\u2019s column will focus on a strange experience that an estimated 66 percent of us are familiar with \u2013 D\u00e9j\u00e0 vu. This term is French for \u201chaving already experienced the present situation.\u201d\r\n\r\nIn d\u00e9j\u00e0 vu, we feel that we are having a strangely familiar experience when, in fact, we know that it is not possible. For some, the experience is disturbing, while others find it fascinating.\u00a0\r\n\r\nWe\u2019ll begin with an example of d\u00e9j\u00e0 vu that I had one sunny day several decades ago. I was confident that this was the first time in my life I had passed through a small town in rural Colorado.\r\n\r\nAs the town came into view, it looked remarkably familiar. That could be chalked up to the fact that many small to midsize towns have much the same types of structures and general design.\r\n\r\nIn nearly any town, you can expect to find schools, churches, car lots, restaurants and a courthouse, usually located in the very heart of town.\r\n\r\nThat is, many towns look similar in their overall appearance.\r\n\r\nIn larger cities, the skylines often look much the same. It may take a few moments to determine if a given skyline photo is that of Boston or Chicago.\r\n\r\nBut, this time, it was different.\r\n\r\nThere was an emotional component to the experience. I felt that I had actually been there before.\u00a0A personal connection to my past, perhaps.\r\n\r\nOver a period lasting no more than 30 seconds, I felt a strong sense of familiarity with the town. I slowly drove by a small diner on my left; the pie display cases on each end of the counter and the calendars on the back wall seemed strangely recognizable.\r\n\r\nAnd the courthouse lawn with its unusual topiary seemed to bring forward a sense of having previously appreciated its beauty, a memory maybe.\r\n\r\nAnd then I came upon a small municipal park just beyond the courthouse.\r\n\r\nSeveral boxcars and a caboose sat on a side rail with Denver and Rio Grande Western Railroad emblazoned on the side. The immediate impact was nostalgia, yet I knew that I had never been there before.\r\n\r\nIt was an eerie sensation, as though I could anticipate what I would see next. But, of course, that was beyond my capabilities. Or, so I am told.\r\n\r\nI have not had such an experience in many years now. This is consistent with research showing that episodes of d\u00e9j\u00e0 vu diminish with age. This sensation also happens more often with people who watch movies or travel frequently.\r\n\r\nTake what you will from that observation.\r\n\r\nIs d\u00e9j\u00e0 vu a paranormal experience?\r\n\r\nWhen the Colorado story was shared with friends, it would often elicit a variety of paranormal explanations.\r\n\r\nSome suggested, \u201cMaybe, you had lived in that town in a previous life?\u201d Others speculated, \u201cPerhaps, it is a form of precognition in which you were getting a glimpse into your immediate future.\u201d\r\n\r\nNow, I am not quick to dismiss these types of solutions to the mystery of d\u00e9j\u00e0 vu. In fact, the next topic that we will be tackling in this column is a little-known fact about a brain function called presentiment.\r\n\r\nResearch into this mind-boggling curiosity demonstrates a physiological response to some stimuli before conscious awareness \u2013 a form of precognition.\r\n\r\nThose of us who believe that some things will always remain unknowable must exercise caution in ascribing the paranormal to those things that are obviously a normal function of our brain.\r\n\r\nOtherwise, we may lose sight of that line between reality and fantasy.\r\n\r\nAfter all, the great puzzles of life, love and death are intellectual candy for many of us. We love the ghost that hides just within the periphery of our vision.\r\n\r\nWhat does science say about d\u00e9j\u00e0 vu?\r\n\r\nThere are some 40 different scientific explanations for d\u00e9j\u00e0 vu.\r\n\r\nSo as not to bore you with redundancy or exceed this column\u2019s allotted space in The Pocahontas Times, we will focus on a few well-studied cases \u2013 theories that are most widely accepted by the scientific community and are generally replicable.\r\n\r\nFor some time, it has been known that d\u00e9j\u00e0 vu experiences are common in certain pathological states. For instance, many of those who suffer from epilepsy also experience d\u00e9j\u00e0 vu, particularly preceding a seizure.\r\n\r\nLikewise, certain medications can stimulate the phenomenon. This is particularly so when two specific medications are taken together.\r\n\r\nA patient taking amantadine and phenylpropanolamine, both flu medications, reported intense and recurring d\u00e9j\u00e0 vu experiences. Further studies found the same side effects in other patients taking the same medications.\r\n\r\nStudies of non-pathological cases of d\u00e9j\u00e0 vu create a long list of theories as to causal factors.\r\n\r\nProbably the most accepted explanation for d\u00e9j\u00e0 vu has to do with how our brain processes sensory information. Our temporal lobes are associated with language, emotions and some aspects of visual perception.\r\n\r\nThe temporal lobes receive information twice. Initially, directly to the lobes, a second, but identical piece of information is indirectly processed by the right hemisphere before reaching the temporal lobes.\r\n\r\nEven a delay of milliseconds may cause us to experience a sense that we are repeating something familiar.\r\n\r\nAdditionally, electrical stimulation of the temporal areas achieves similar results. To me, this is further evidence of the theory\u2019s viability.\r\n\r\nAnother possible cause of d\u00e9j\u00e0 vu may lie in how memories are reconstructed. It would be logical to assume that a memory is stored in one convenient location in the brain \u2013 like a document on our hard drive.\r\n\r\nYet, when we intentionally pull forth a memory, or one elicited by sight, smell or sounds, that memory is reconstructed from several sources.\r\n\r\nThese sources may, over time, become faulty. They may contain exaggerations, omissions and distortions that vary significantly from the original memory.\r\n\r\nWhen memory is reconstructed from a previous reconstruction containing errors, we can get a vague feeling of familiarity. We experience that strange feeling of d\u00e9j\u00e0 vu.\r\n\r\nWhatever the cause of d\u00e9j\u00e0 vu, it is a human experience that most of us are familiar with or aware of.\r\n\r\nWhen it happens, it serves as a moment to reflect on the great mysteries of our brain. And for some, on those dimensions that may exist beyond our cerebral matter.\r\n\r\nThere is an opposite to deja vu called jamais vu, meaning \u201cnever seen.\u201d In this situation, the experiencer recognizes familiar things only vaguely. Everything encountered seems much like a new experience.\r\n\r\nRelated to amnesia, jamais vu leaves one knowing that the current situation has been encountered previously, perhaps many times over, yet it is eerily unfamiliar.\r\n\r\nIt is like losing the ability to recognize one\u2019s self.\r\n\r\nThis is how American novelist Sarah Dessen describes her experience with jamais vu: \u201cLike a word on a page that you\u2019ve printed and read a million times, that suddenly looks strange or wrong, foreign. And you feel scared for a second, like you\u2019ve lost something, even if you\u2019re not sure what it is.\u201d\r\n\r\nHere\u2019s wishing you a very Merry Christmas. And if you experience that joyous day over and over in a d\u00e9j\u00e0 vu fashion \u2013 all the better.\r\n\r\nKen Springer\r\nKen1949bongo@gmail.com\r\n
