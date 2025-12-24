Pauline Sue Dickenson Monk, 81, of Arbovale, peacefully passed away at her home Sunday, December 7, 2025.

Born April 12, 1944, at Stony Bottom, she was a daughter of the late Roger and Elva Eary Dickenson.

Pauline was a graduate of Green Bank High School. She worked at Cass Scenic Railroad doing various jobs including managing the Cass Company Store.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her cherished husband, Ronald Monk; sisters, Dorothy “Dot” Strehlen, Eloise Harger and Ginger Monk; brothers, Norman Dickenson, Eugene Dickenson, Henry “Hank” Dickenson, James “Keith” Dickenson and Larry Dickenson.

She is survived by her daughter, Susan Monk; grandchildren, Samantha Gillis and Briannon Gillis; sister, Linda Dickenson Elliot-Logan; and a brother, William “Bill” Dickenson.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be shared at WallaceandWallaceFH.com