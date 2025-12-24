Jo Ann Beverage Gardner, 89, of Dunmore, passed away Thursday, December 11, 2025. Born March 1, 1936, at the home of her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. A.W. Hill, in Marlinton, and was the daughter of the late Earl Walter Beverage and Ena Ruth Hill Beverage. Jo Ann grew up on Sunrise Farm at Clover Lick.

She and her husband and daughter lived in the Baltimore area for five years before returning to Pocahontas County in 1960.

Jo Ann was a kindergarten aide at Greenvale Kindergarten in Arbovale and later formed a public kindergarten at Green Bank Elementary School in the early 1970s.

Jo Ann lived a versatile life, taking on countless projects. She learned to do embroidery before the age of five and completed a pillowcase with an elephant sketch shortly thereafter.

She continued embroidering throughout her life and, since moving to Dunmore, in 1963 spent untold hours working on the community quilts auctioned at Baxter Presbyterian Church Harvest Day. Her work and talents included sewing, weaving, spinning, making maple syrup, leatherwork, carpentry, gardening, canning and farming for most of her life. Music played an important part of her younger years. She took piano lessons at a young age so the Woods Poage Chapel would have a piano player. She learned to play the guitar and played double bass with the band for square dances. Always active in her community, she participated in the Dunmore Community Center and many events and projects around the Dunmore area where she could contribute. She loved the time spent working and talking with friends and family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edmund Gardner; brother, Richard Beverage; and niece, Barbara Dilley.

She is survived by her daughter, Elaine Ollis, and husband, Donald; grandchildren, Matthew Ollis and Sarah Ollis, and husband, Zac deBethizy; great-granddaughter, Isla deBethizy; nephew, Danny Beverage; five great-nieces-and-nephews; and five great-great-nieces-and-nephews.

A graveside service was held Friday, December 12, 2025, at Mountain View Cemetery with Rick Mc-Laughlin officiating.