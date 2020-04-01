Patsy Mason

Patsy Ann Adkison Mason, age 64, of Hillsboro, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020.

Born June 12, 1955, at Marlinton, she was a daughter of Edna Adkison Short, of Rhoadesville, Virginia, and the late Wick Murell.

Patsy attended Mountain View Assembly of God at Edray. She was a CNA and a homemaker.

Patsy was raised by Willie Allen and Nema Gertrude Adkison.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Stephanie Ann Adkison Sacra.

She is survived by daughter, Rhonda Marie Day, of Marlinton; sons, Robert Allen Sacra, of Orange, Virginia, Jamie Lynn Sacra, of Lewisburg, Joseph Eric Sacra, of Bluefield, Brian Michael Mason and Morgan Baxter Mason, both of Hillsboro; 15 grandchildren, Stephanie Adkison Sacra, Makinzie Sacra, Madison Sacra, Cheyenne Cochran, Devan Sacra, Jayce Rowles, Hannah Rowles, Hunter Sacra, Kayleigh Sacra, Michael Mason, Zachary Mason, Sadie Mason, Emmy Lou Mason, Aurora Mason, and Addison Hamrick; a brother Bennie Ray Short Jr., of Orange, Virginia; and sister, Theresa Chandler, of Woodbridge, Virginia.

A private visitation with the immediate family will be held Thursday, April 2. This is private due to the restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following the visitation Patsy’s request for cremation will be honored.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hillsboro Rescue Squad or the Marlinton Rescue Squad.

Online condolences may be made at www.Lantzfuneralhome.com