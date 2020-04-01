Gaynell Curry

Gaynell Wagner Curry, age 92, formerly of Marlinton, peacefully passed into eternal life Thursday morning, March 26, 2020, at The Brier in Ronceverte.

Born January 5, 1928, at Marlinton, she was a daughter of the late Clyde J. and Blanche Roberts Wagner and was raised by her grandparents, the late George and Sarah Alice Wagner.

On September 26, 1948, she married Wilbur O. Curry, who preceded her in death October 6, 2011.

Gaynell was a loving, beautiful, devoted mother and wife. She was a devout Christian and member of the Marlinton United Methodist Church, where, as a young girl, she was a member of the choir and, in later years, was active in the women’s church groups. She was also a member of the Rebekah Lodge.

In addition to her parents and grandparents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Lois Jean Wagner; and two brothers, Edward and Burton Wagner.

She is survived by her son, Greg Curry, of Charleston; a daughter, Sheila Kaplan, (Bud), of Reston, Virginia; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, June Wagner, of Marlinton, and Carolyn Robinson, (Carl), of Glen Allen, Virginia; brother-in-law, Earl “Butch” Curry, (Caroline), of Leesburg, Virginia; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Gaynell spent her last years at The Brier and the family wishes to thank all the wonderful staff who so lovingly cared for her.

Graveside service was held March 30 at Mountain View Cemetery in Marlinton with Rev. Joe Geiger officiating.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Marlinton United Methodist Church, PO Box 54, Marlinton, WV 24954, or Humane Society of Pocahontas County, 410 Second Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954.

