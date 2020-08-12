Patricia Mallow

Patricia “Pat” Lucille Mallow, 61, of Durbin, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.

Born August 10, 1958, at Marlinton, she was a daughter of the late Joyce Varner and the late Henry Shinaberry.

Pat attended the Durbin United Methodist Church, and had been the coordinator of the Durbin Food Pantry. She was a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by a sister, Rose Mullenax.

She is survived by her son, Jedidiah Mallow, of Durbin; daughter, Veronica Lane, of Broadway, Virginia; grandchildren, Kara, Destiny, Kolton and Dakota; sister, Jean Redden, of Broadway, Virginia; and brother, Buster Varner, of Durbin.

Per Pat’s wishes the body was cremated, and a private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale is in charge of the arrangements.

