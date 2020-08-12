  • Obituaries

    • Patricia Mallow

    August 12, 2020
    Patricia “Pat” Lucille Mallow, 61, of Durbin, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.

    Born August 10, 1958, at Marlinton, she was a daughter of the late Joyce Varner and the late Henry Shinaberry.

    Pat attended the Durbin United Methodist Church, and had been the coordinator of the Durbin Food Pantry. She was a homemaker.

    In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by a sister, Rose Mullenax.

    She is survived by her son, Jedidiah Mallow, of Durbin; daughter, Veronica Lane, of Broadway, Virginia; grandchildren, Kara, Destiny, Kolton and Dakota; sister, Jean Redden, of Broadway, Virginia; and brother, Buster Varner, of Durbin.

    Per Pat’s wishes the body was cremated, and a private memorial service will be held at a later date.

    Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale is in charge of the arrangements.

    Online condolences may be made at www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com

