Jason Cordell Smith, age 44, of Durbin, passed from this life Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.

Born January 7, 1976, in Ravenna, Ohio, he was a son of Ruth Ferrell, of Roanoke, Virginia, and the late Michael Smith.

Graveside Service will be held Saturday, August 15, at 2 p.m. at the Lambert Cemetery.

For more information or directions, call 540-397-6441.