After a brief visit to Pocahontas Memorial Hospital in Marlinton and Hospice Care in Lewisburg, Patricia “Pat” Dunbrack’s soul went to spend eternity with God in Heaven Sunday morning, December 7, 2025.

Born September 20, 1937, at Clifftop, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Daisy Dixon.

Pat attended high school in Meadow Bridge before moving to Marlinton with her parents in 1953. Pat was a graduate of Marlinton High School, Class of 1955.

Pat began her career as a clerk in Annabell McElwee’s clothing store in Marlinton. She later worked in Dr. T. R. McClure’s medical office and then moved on to Judge Sharp’s Law Office as a secretary. Over the course of many years, Pat worked as secretary for several lawyers. She also sold real estate for different agencies in Marlinton.

She was appointed County Clerk by the Pocahontas County Commission to fill a vacancy in that office. Pat was elected to the position and served as clerk until her retirement in 2005.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Bernard “Butch” Dixon; sister, Kathryn Malcom; and son, Shawn Dunbrack.

Pat is survived by her husband of 64 years, Tom Dunbrack; granddaughter, Ally Dunbrack Arrington, and husband, Evan, and two great-grandchildren, Ezekiel and Zane Arrington, all of Morgantown; two grandsons, Derek Kiner, and wife, Rachel, of Martinsburg, and David Kiner, and partner, Muriah Nutter, and son, Kordell, of Spencer; daughter-in-law, Karen Maddy Dunbrack; and many nieces and nephews and their families.

Pat was a kind and gentle woman and a lover of all animals. She will be greatly missed and can never be replaced. She was loved by her husband, Tom.

The body was cremated and a private service will be held at a later date.