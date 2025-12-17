Katherine Wimer, 78, of Cobbs Creek, Virginia, formerly of Hillsboro, passed away Monday, December 8, 2025.

Known by loved ones as Tootie, Katherine loved being a farmer’s wife, gardening, canning and knitting. She was well-known for hosting gatherings for extended family and friends at the farm. In her earlier years, she was also a Sunday school teacher at Marvin Chapel United Methodist Church. Later in life, she enjoyed traveling with her family and attending Mathews Chapel United Methodist Church in Cobbs Creek, Virginia, where she was a member.

Katherine was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice Wimer; sisters, Mildred Swab, Ann Rase and Dottie Poage; and brothers, Hubert Puffenbarger, Samuel Puff-enbarger, Julian Puffenbarger and Lewis Puffenbarger.

She is survived by her daughter, Erin Kerr, and husband, Craig Kerr; and brothers, Karol Puffenbarger and William Puffenbarger, and wife, Nancy.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, December 26, 2025, at the Faulkner Funeral Homes, Foster-Faulkner Chapel, in Mathews, Virginia.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 27, 2025, at Mathews Chapel UMC.

A Celebration of Life and the interment of her ashes will be held in Hillsboro at a future date; details are forthcoming.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mathews Chapel UMC, PO Box 125, Cobbs Creek, Virginia, 23035.