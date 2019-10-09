Debbie Rapp spent last Saturday at Hunters-ville Traditions Day, demonstrating the art of spinning for fascinated onlookers, some of whom had never seen a spinning wheel. Rapp also had her beautiful handmade wool blankets and clothing for sale. L.D. Bennett photos

Intermittent gunfire COULD be heard in Huntersville Saturday as Del Cohrs spent the day teaching visitors about the various shooting irons used by our ancestors. Cohrs assisted visitors in loading and shooting the vintage guns – a muzzleloader, vintage belly gun and pistol.