The Pocahontas County Arts Council is once again preparing to fill your bowl with compassion and nourishment.

Empty Bowls is an international project, started by artist Lisa Blackburn and art teacher John Hartom, to support organizations that battle hunger and homelessness.

The event will be held Wednesday, October 16, at the Pocahontas County Opera House beginning at 6 p.m. with the food line starting at 6:30. The cost is $25 per person – for dinner and a bowl.

Local ceramic artists Erin Hurst, Kay Gillespie, Cynthia Gurreri, Eric Stahl and Tracey Walker will donate hand-made bowls for the event.

Other organizations donate food, space and equipment.

Pocahontas County High School students are also involved in decorating and creating bowls as well as staffing the food lines.

A simple meal is served and attendees are invited to choose a bowl to keep.

All monies collected go to the Family Resource Networks Food Pantry.