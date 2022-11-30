The Pocahontas County Opera House will welcome old-time piano champion Kelton Boblits to its stage Saturday, December 17. The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Known for its diversity and range, old-time piano playing covers everything from ragtime piano and Harlem stride to boogie-woogie dance and standards of the 1930s. Kelton Boblits, a Fayette County musician, has been sharing old-time piano music with many audiences for the past eight years. Boblits’s distinct style of playing provides a unique listening experience for fans of old-time piano music and those new to the genre.

Playing piano since the age of six, Boblits was inspired to pursue old-time music after hearing a recording of Maple Leaf Rag. He began performing throughout his home state in schools, churches and other venues before eventually competing in the World Championship Old-Time Piano Playing Contest in Oxford, Mississippi, where he won first place in the junior division (ages 17 and younger) in both 2018 and 2019.

“His playing is effortless, exciting and fun,” described an audience member. “His playing is assured and shows the depth of his knowledge of this music.”

Audiences enjoy Boblits’ repertoire from half a century of musical history, and while true to the style of old-time piano, he includes his flare and interpretations of many pieces. He will leave his audiences with a memorable performance and a new appreciation for America’s first popular music.

Tickets are available at the door for $10 or in advance at the 4th Avenue Gallery or pocahontasoperahouse.org

Children 17 and younger are admitted for free.

Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Opera House Performance Series is presented with financial assistance through a grant from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts. Support is also provided by Pocahontas County Dramas, Fairs and Festivals and the Pocahontas County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Performances at the Opera House are informal, family-friendly, and open to all. The entrance and main seating are accessible to persons with disabilities. Persons with disabilities are encouraged to attend; special accommodations can be arranged upon request.