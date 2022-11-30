The following hearings were recently held in Pocahontas County Circuit Court before the Honorable Judge Robert E. Richardson:

In the case the State vs Michael Craig Turner, 43, of Marlinton, the court revoked the defendant’s pre-trial diversion and set the matter for an in-person sentencing on January 27, 2023. Turner, who was indicted by the August 2021 Grand Jury on one count, domestic battery, third offense, he remains on current bond.

Jeremia Paul Hedrick, 32 of Circleville, waived his right to a speedy trial and the court moved the matter into the next term. A final pre-trial hearing is set for February 13, 2023. Hedrick was indicted by the August 2022 Grand Jury on one count, possession with intent to deliver marijuana a Schedule I, controlled non-narcotic substance, a felony; one count, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine a Schedule II, controlled non-narcotic substance, a felony.

Kristina Dawn Bennett, 42, of Circleville, appeared by video from the Tygart Valley Jail, and waived her right to a speedy trial as defense counsel advised the court that they had not had a chance to meet with the defendant. The status hearing was rescheduled for January 9, 2023. Bennett was indicted by the August 2022 Grand Jury on one count, driving under the influence third offense, a felony.

In the case the State vs Kevin A. Withers, 39, of Marlinton, the court granted a defense counsel request for more time to speak with the defendant. A further status hearing is set for January 9, 2023. Withers, who is an inmate in the Tygart Valley Jail, was indicted by the April 2022 Grand Jury on two counts, fleeing from law enforcement officer, with reckless indifference to the safety of others, a felony; and one count, obstructing an officer, a misdemeanor.