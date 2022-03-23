Norma Lee Simmons Brockway, age 78 years and one month, departed this life Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville, Virginia, following heart valve repair complications.

Born February 19, 1944, at Bartow, she was a daughter of the late Maurice E. and Gladys Curry Simmons.

Norma was a 1962 graduate of Green Bank High School, where she was a cheerleader and an A student. Her work experience began at NRAO Green Bank Observatory. When her husband went to University of Michigan in 1966 and 1967, she went right along and worked in the Dean’s office. The next move was to Elkins, where the children were born, followed by White Sulphur Springs where they spent these past 49+ years. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority for 51 years and helped organize the chapter in White Sulphur Springs.

Once the children were in school, Norma worked at the Bank of White Sulphur Springs in the Note Department and then as an Executive Secretary. She moved on to the Accounting Department at The Greenbrier where she worked for the next 28 years, retiring in 2007.

Very active in WSS Emmanuel United Methodist Church for years, Norma sang in the choir, served as a Trustee and on the Altar Guild as well as many other committees. She enjoyed doing ceramics, crocheting, latch hook and other arts and crafts. In recent times, she loved reading – reading – reading.

Something very special to her was following the children and grandchildren with sports, high school band, college band, music and dance. Travel was a joy, too, seeing sites to behold in Hawaii, Alaska, the Grand Canyon, the Caribbean, Yellowstone, Bryce Canyon and New England to name a few favorites.

Norma fully embraced life and always saw the bright side to everything. When someone needed a shoulder to lean on she was there. If a phone call came in, she shared caring words. Many younger people referred to her as MomB or Mom#2. That was Norma Lee’s nature – Her gift to all!

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Dawn Elisabeth Brockway; sister, Mary J. Galford; and brother, James E. Simmons.

Norma is survived by her husband of 58+ years, Richard “Dick” Brockway; son, Richard W. Brockway (Ruth); daughter, Amy L. Griffin (David); grandchildren, Cassia M. Brockway, Ella B. Brockway, Alex B. Griffin (Savannah), and Allyson E. Griffin; brother, William H. Simmons; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022. at White Sulphur Springs Emmanuel Methodist Church with Pastors Steve Grimes, Melissa Shortridge and Joe Geiger officiating. A graveside committal will be at 5:30 p.m. at Arbovale Cemetery.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. Saturday until time of service at White Sulphur Springs Emmanuel Methodist Church.

A reception will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Whites Sulphur Springs immediately following the 1 p.m. service at Emmanuel Methodist Church.

Norma loved spring flowers and the White Sulphur Springs Library.

Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in White Sulphur Springs is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be shared at WallaceandWallaceFH.com