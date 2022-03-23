Thursday, March 23, 1922

All the printed histories give the date of the formation of Pocahontas as the year 1821. As a matter of fact, it was formed in the year 1822, and this is the year that marks the centennial. It is proposed to set apart one day at the county fair to celebrate the occasion. It is customary to celebrate the occasion after the hundred years have been complete that is in the one hundred and first year…

It looks like there ought to be some notice taken of the centennial year. It is a great county. We are a great people. It is the only county we have. And we are the kind of people who if they do not glorify themselves, the same shall never be glorified in this life…

The Good of Clubs and 4-H Camps

You cannot realize the importance and good that the West Virginia country community boys and girls clubs and the 4-H camps are doing until you have received a true vision of the work – have put your whole heart and soul into the work and have understood just what the needs of the farm boys and girls are…

The real big ideas of the clubs and camps are to find and develop leaders, teach the boys and girls the 4-H standards and encourage them to live the fourfold life…

Four-H standards and the life you live afterward is like getting ready for a race. In a race, if you get ready right, get on your mark, get set, and go at the right time, you will win. Four-H standards are taught because there is only one desirable way to live and if this alone is brought out in the clubs and camps and the boys and girls encouraged to lift themselves toward these standards, nothing else need to count.

In the 4-H standards, the boys and girls are taught to do the things that count most with their heads, to show the skill of their hands, to have big hearts and be unselfish, and to keep their bodies healthy…

DUNMORE

Ellis M. Buzzard was in town Wednesday. He is preparing to move to his farm which he recently purchased from the children of Wise Herold on Knapps Creek. The farm where he now lives, three miles south of Dunmore, was sold to E. P. Shinaberry, of Clover Lick. Another farm near Frost has been sold by Mr. Buzzard to Ernest G. Sharp, the Frost merchant.

Nearly every home in Dunmore and surrounding community has been visited during the past two weeks by the “flu.” Among the most aggravated cases were those of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Taylor, E. M. Moore and Mrs. James Campbell. Theses are all recovering nicely. Russel Campbell was laid off his mail route for a couple of days by the malady.

Fred Pritchard has had his house adjoining the public school building repaired and is about ready to move into it. Jesse Noel had the job of repairing.

Miss Jean Pritchard returned Friday from a visit of several days with her brother, Forrest, at Raywood, and her sister, Mrs. June McElwee, at Marlinton.

Ernest Campbell has worn out at least a dozen tires on his Ford this winter carrying the mail to Sitlington, owing to the condition of the road. He has under consideration putting a tractor on the mail route.

The few days of nice weather we had last week set a number of farmers to plowing and nearly all the town folks to cleaning up their gardens.

SEEBERT

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Moody Pyles, a son, named Garland Clendinnen.

Harold Elmore is spending the week with his parents.

J. E. Woodson of the Watoga land association has returned and is hustling up business. A lot of surveying is being done. Colored people are arriving daily, a number have located at Watoga. They are looking forward to having a good school for their own community.

Twenty of Seebert’s young, middle-aged and old folks hiked it a distance of five miles to the entertainment at Riverside last Friday evening. All enjoyed the trip.

Miss Ruth Curry of the Hillsboro High School spent the weekend with Mrs. Burk Hayes.

Mrs. Sam Sheets, of Hillsboro, was visiting Mrs. Will Adkison last week.

Editor Times:

If you can find space in your paper, I surely would like for you to print this article by our minister’s wife on Kerrs Creek and printed in the Rockbridge News. I think it is needed.

Mrs. W. J. P.

To the Ladies and Girls of Rockbridge County:

If we follow the tendency of the styles this year to lengthen the skirts, we will be doing a real service to our country.

The “bottomless and topless dresses” of the dance hall as also the bottomless skirts and transparent waists of the street have already been a curse to ourselves, to our husbands, to our sons, to our brothers. Have they not intoxicated the men and led good men from their homes to the low and base level of life? And does it not come back like a boomerang with divorces, heartaches and disgraces?

O, women, awake! Are you satisfied with the immodest life of today – immodest in dress, speech and behavior?

O, girls, can you not realize that sorrow is awaiting your frivolity? Do you want a husband whom you have fed on immodesty or do you want another woman’s husband?

When our men went “over there” and fought so valiantly, you were faithful in helping them to win. You prayed God to save “our noblemen” and to keep them clean. Will you not do as much for them now. Will you not turn from this immodest dress, speech and behavior, and thus influence our men and boys to be the true noblemen and boys for which America stands?