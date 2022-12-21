Norine Bernice Simmons, 85, of Dunmore, went to be with the Lord Sunday, December 18, 2022, while at home with her loving family by her side.

Born September 26, 1937, in Dunmore, she was a daughter of the late Lawrence Kelley and Evelyn Clark Kelley.

Norine loved her family very much and always tried to make the family and anyone who stopped by feel comfortable and welcomed. She had a love for farming, hunting, sewing, gardening and growing beautiful flowers.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, Wallace C. Simmons; daughter, Pamela Delp; seven sisters; one brother; and beloved dog, Joe.

She is survived by six children, Joyce Corbett, of Dunmore; Cynthia Price, and husband, Larry, of Marlinton; Anita Simmons, and fiancé, Randy Robosson, of Clearville, Pennsylvaniz, Patricia Harrell, and husband, Gary, of Radford, Virginia, Dennis Simmons, and wife, Kim, of Arbovale, and Mitch Simmons, and wife, Daphine, of Dunmore; and sisters, Kathy Wolfe, of Catlett, Virginia, Georgia Townsend, of Pearisburg, Virginia, and Lucille Radcliff, of Warm Springs, Virginia; many loving grand- children; great-grandchildren; great-great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Norine will be sadly missed, but her precious smile and kindred spirit will live on forever.

Funeral service was held Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale with Rev. Rittenhouse officiating.

Burial in Arbovale Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to: Mountain Hospice; 1002 South Crim Avenue; Belington, West Virginia 26250.

