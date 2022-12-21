Jaynbell Graham

Editor

Arraignments for the following individuals are scheduled for January 5, 2023 before the Honorable Judge Jennifer P. Dent:

Shawn Barb, 33, of Hillsboro: one count grand larceny, a felony; two counts, receiving or transferring stolen property, a felony; one count, obtaining property by false pretenses; one count, receiving or transferring stolen property, a misdemeanor; one count, petit larceny, a misdemeanor; one count, destruction of property, a misdemeanor.

Sergio Rodriguez-Hertas, 28, of Durbin: one count, entry of a building other than a dwelling, a felony; one count, petit larceny, a misdemeanor; one count, battery, a misdemeanor.

Tanner Lee Moore, 25, of Marlinton: one count, first degree murder, a felony; one count, use or presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony, a felony.

Angela G. Turner, 48, of Marlinton: one count, driving while license revoked for driving under the influence of alcohol, third offense, a felony.

David W. Mace, 37, of Marlinton: three counts, strangulation, a felony; two counts, wanton endangerment involving a firearm, a felony.

Nickolas Bragg, 35, of Marlinton: two counts, possession of stolen goods, a felony; one count, possession of a Schedule II controlled non-narcotic sub- stance, a misdemeanor.

Donovan Bennett, 57, of Marlinton: one count, fleeing from a law enforcement officer with reckless indifference to the safety of other persons, a felony; one count, driving while license revoked for driving under the influence of alcohol, a misdemeanor.

Erick Romanello, 42, of Marlinton, one count, driving while license revoked for driving under the influence of alcohol, third offense, a felony; one count, possession of a Schedule III controlled narcotic substance, Buprenorphine, a misdemeanor.

Andrew Baybutt, 49, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, two counts, sexual abuse by a parent of a child, a felony; two counts, sexual abuse in the first degree, a felony.

Spencer Combs, 20, of Marlinton, one count, sexual assault third degree, a felony.

Arraignments in the following cases are scheduled for January 6, 2023, before the Honorable Judge Robert E. Richardson:

Joshua Vanreenen, 41, of Hillsboro: one count, malicious assault, a felony; one count, wanton endangerment involving a firearm, a felony; one count, use or presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony, a felony.

Adam Harwell, 36, of Marlinton: one count, unlawful assault, a felony; one count, wanton endangerment involving a firearm, a felony; one count, use or presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony, a felony.

Skylar Tincher, 23, of Buckeye: one count malicious assault, a felony; one count, attempted murder, a felony; one count, use or presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony, a felony.

Kristina D. Bennett, 42, of Circleville: one count, driving while license revoked for driving under the influence of alcohol, third offense, a felony.

Daniel C. Good, 32, of Durbin: one count, grand larceny, a felony; one count, destruction of property, a misdemeanor; one count, receiving or transferring stolen property, a felony.

Steven R. Good, 30, of Durbin: one count receiving or transferring stolen property, a felony.

Patrick Butler, II, 36, of Slaty Fork: one count, strangulation, a felony; one count, domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

Ralph Jeffrey McLaughlin, 20, of Dunmore: one count, driving while license revoked for driving under the influence of alcohol, third offense, a felony; one count, crashes involving personal injury, a misdemeanor.

Francess Fisher, 29, of Marlinton: one count, grand larceny, a felony.

Franklin Monroe Cook, 64, hometown unknown: three counts, sexual abuse in the first degree, a felony; two counts, sexual abuse by a custodian of a child, a felony; three counts, sexual assault in the first degree, a felony.