Tim Walker

AMR Reporter

Two items on the June 16 Pocahontas County Commission agenda drew protests from the group of citizens who showed up to oppose the possible cost increases if a transfer station is built at the landfill.

Commissioner Thane Ryder seemed surprised that the citizens came to oppose the item he had placed on the agenda – that the commission commit funds to help the SWA pay for the engineering expenses needed to put the building of a transfer station out for bid. Ryder explained that he did that because he thought that the community supported competitive bidding on the transfer station, as opposed to simply contracting it out to JacMal Properties. He quickly found out from the community members who were present that they do not want a transfer station to be placed out for bid; instead, they now want an open bid which would allow bidders to propose other options besides a transfer station, such as directly hauling solid waste to other county landfills and/or the use of compactors at green box sites.

When asked, SWA chairman Dave Henderson pointed out that the SWA had already, at their last meeting, voted to bid out the transfer station. That, however, is not what the community members are now saying they want done. The commission took no action on this agenda item.

The other controversial agenda item that had the community members present very upset, was the re-appointment of Dave Mc- Laughlin to the SWA board. McLaughlin’s commission-appointed term expires June 30. The commission voted to table any decision on that appointment until its June 30 special meeting, saying they would also interview any candidates that apply for the appointment at that meeting, and make an appointment then.

The commission did make the other proposed appointments:

• Pocahontas County Building Commission: Randy Sharp, County Commission Representative – three- year term expiring 06/30/29

• Pocahontas County 911 Advisory Board: Donald McNeel and Leisha Cassell, three-year terms expiring 06/30/29

• Pocahontas County EMS Authority: Donald McNeel and Christine Rebinski, three-year term expiring 06/30/2029

• Greenbrier Valley Economic Development Corporation (GVEDC): Danny Woods, three-year term expiring 06/30/2029

• Pocahontas County Building Commission: Lin-da Adams, Kristen Beverage and Allie Callison; three-year terms expiring 06/30/2029.

Landfill Manager, Chris McComb said that their new engineering company believes they might be able to extend the life of the current landfill for an even longer time than previously reported – possibly as long as 18 to 24 months – by using areas that their previous engineering company had told them they could not use for solid waste. He said that, while he is hopeful, that has not been confirmed yet.

Alyssa Vickers, the Director of Parks and Recreation discussed the financial crisis Parks and Recreation is experiencing because when they were required to change their budget from a calendar year (January 1 to December 31) to a July 1 to June 30 fiscal year budget, they end-ed up not receiving any of their hotel/motel tax money for the months of May, June and July, and although that money will be eventually made up in future months, it makes it almost impossible for them to meet their expenses for those months. It also makes it just about impossible for them to prepare their new fiscal year budget, because they won’t know how much Hotel/Motel money they will receive until next February when those tax revenues are computed. She said Parks and Recreation needs about $20-to-$24,000 each month to operate. Commission President Rebinski said they would try to work this out. He also said they will help them obtain a badly needed new mower, and since Parks and Recreation needs the small garage at the old tannery in Frank for storage, they will accommodate them by replacing the asbestos shingles on it.

Also, at the meeting the commission:

• Approved projects to be included in their WV Courthouse Facilities Improvement Authority Funding Application for 2027

• Hired a full-time employee at the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office.

• Approved providing the old courthouse mower for use at the Pocahontas Campground at Handley, once the new courthouse mower is received.

• Approved the submission by the Day Report Center of an application for the WV Community Catalyst Grant.

• Approved for the sheriff to hire three new Deputies at $26.44 an hour effective July 5.

• Approved for the Assessor’s Office to hire Shelly Hartman as a part-time employee, effective July 1.