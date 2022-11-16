Nell Vandelya “Dee” Gett, 80, of Dunmore, passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022, at her home, under hospice care. She suffered unexpected kidney failure and a lengthy hospitalization.

Born July 9, 1942, in Charlotte, North Carolina, she was a daughter of the late Charlie Lester Hawkins and Nellie Elizabeth Harrell Hawkins.

She was a Registered Nurse (RN) and, in earlier years, served as a nursing supervisor for several large hospitals in Florida, North Carolina and New York. After leaving the nursing profession, she owned and operated a greeting card and gift store, and a separate antique store. She worked as a home mortgage loan officer for Bank of America in St. Petersburg, Florida, until retirement.

She was always active, and enjoyed playing tennis, backpacking, scuba diving, etc, until becoming physically limited by MS, which she fought for many years.

She was a member of Dunmore United Methodist Church. A serious student of the Bible, she assisted her husband, Terry, in teaching the church’s online Sunday School class.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Carolyn Elizabeth Hawkins Downey.

She is survived by her husband, Terry Allen Gett; daughters, Christine Elizabeth Mills Rebinski, and husband, John, of Dunmore, and Alisa Dawn Walton Harvey, and husband, Mark, of Tracy, California; sons, Johnny Ray Walton, of New Port Richey, Florida, and Michael Lynn Mills, of Tarpon Springs, Florida; nine grandchildren, Shannon Harvey, Brandyn Harvey, Savannah Harvey Barta, Cheyenne Harvey, Jonathan Mills, Julie Mills, David Rebinski, Stephen Rebinski and Erica Rebinski; and seven great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Dunmore United Methodist Church with Pastor Amy Paul officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations of sympathy may be made to Cass Fire and Rescue, 10181 Cass Road, Cass, WV 24927.

