Carol Evelyn Byers Kincaid Harless, 80, of Hillsboro, passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, after a short illness. She was born April 6, 1942, in Auto. Evelyn was employed at Denmar and Pinecrest nursing homes until she retired.

She loved to sew and make quilts. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Nellie Byers; her first husband, Richard R. Kincaid; sons, Michael Kincaid and Samuel Kincaid; grandchildren, Allen Kincaid and Sabrina H. Massie.

She is survived by her husband, Orvil R. Harless; sons, Richard Kincaid (Kim), David Kincaid (Jennifer), and John Baxter; daughters, Ruth Kincaid (Bill), and Lorey Baxter; daughter-in-law, Vickey Kincaid; sisters-in-law, Gladys and husband, Dave, Shirley Dicaro and family; brother-in-law, Jim Harless and family; stepdaughters, Sonya Waitkey and Renee Harper; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, November 20, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Woodland Presbyterian Church in Auto.

Arrangements are being handled by VanReenen Funeral Home.