Suzanne Stewart\r\nStaff Writer\r\n\r\nMarlinton Town Council got down to the business at hand Monday evening and swiftly worked its way through the evening\u2019s agenda, including discussion and action concerning the proposed Verizon cell tower to be installed on Third Avenue.\r\n\r\nThe tower will look more like a flagpole and will, in fact, act as a flagpole, as well as a cell service provider. It will be located across from the Frontier office on Third Avenue.\r\n\r\nCouncilmember Gail Hyer voiced her concern about having to light the tower during the night if it has an American flag on it. She said the town has agreed to comply with the Dark Sky initiative with Watoga State Park to ensure that no manmade light will pollute the night sky.\r\n\r\nUnited Site Development, LLC director of site development Tim Stark, who is overseeing the installment of the tower said it is not a requirement to use the American flag and the town is welcome to use a West Virginia flag, town flag or whatever they see fit.\r\n\r\nCouncil approved, with a 4-1 vote, to install the Verizon tower on Third Avenue, with the stipulation that an American flag will not be displayed on the pole.\r\n\r\nIn discussing the floodplain coordinator\/building inspector\/compliance officer position, recorder B.J. Gudmundsson said that former position holder Zachary Graham said he felt the three duties were too much for one person to cover.\r\n\r\nWith that in mind, Gudmundsson suggested the town hire a full-time floodplain coordinator first, then hire a full-time building inspector, and after a year, fold the compliance officer position into the building inspector position.\r\n\r\nCouncil agreed and approved advertising the full-time floodplain coordinator position.\r\n\r\nDuring the hear callers\/ public input portion of the meeting, council discussed vandalism reportedly taking place near Diane Apartments and the suggested need for street lights there; issues with residents being unable to pay bills on the town\u2019s website at this time; and concerns about activities taking place at vacant property on Third Avenue.\r\n\r\nIn other action, council approved:\r\n\r\n\u2022 Trick-or-Treat and trunk-or-treat in the town of Marlinton for Saturday, October 30, from 5 to 7 p.m.\r\n\r\n\u2022 Region IV Resolution #57 \u2013\u00a0Water System Improvement Project.\r\n\r\n\u2022 Region IV Resolution #6 \u2013\u00a0Sewer System Improvement Project.\r\n\r\n\u2022 Region IV Resolution #2 \u2013\u00a0Emergency Repairs Project.\r\n\r\nThe Marlinton Town Council meets the first Monday of each month, with the exception of holidays, at 7 p.m. in council chambers or via Zoom and conference call.\r\n
