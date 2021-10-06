According to Magistrate Court records, the following individuals had activity in their cases:\r\n\r\nIn Magistrate Cynthia Broce-Kelley\u2019s court:\r\n\r\nReese Allen Kelley, age unavailable, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest September 10 to a charge of speeding. He was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.\r\n\r\nJessica Nicole Lusk, 26, of Arbovale, pleaded guilty September 24 to charges of expiration of registration and certificate of title, and no vehicle insurance. She was assessed $570.50 in court costs and fines.\r\n\r\nRodney Dwayne Mallow, 33, of Bartow, pleaded guilty September 22 to a charge of simple possession of subutex. He was assessed $275.25 in court costs and fines.\r\n\r\nCody Wayne Rexrode, 35, of Mill Creek, pleaded guilty September 7 to a charge of improper use of evidence of registration. He was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.\r\n\r\nDustin Emanuel Sharp, 24, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty September 28 to a charge of failure to stop at stop sign. He was assessed $180.25 in court costs and fines.\r\n\r\nCynthia June Wade-Price, 57, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty September 7 to a charge of speeding. She was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.\r\n\r\nTravis Shane Dean, 44, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest September 9 to a charge of knowingly or intentionally possessing a controlled substance without a valid prescription. He was assessed $275.25 in court costs and fines.\r\n\r\nWyatt Fowler, 21, of Ballard, pleaded no contest September 7 to a charge of driving too fast for roadway conditions. He was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.\r\n\r\nTimothy D. Sparks, 18, of Buckeye, pleaded no contest September 7 to a charge of no vehicle shall at any time be driven to the left side of the roadway under certain conditions. He was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.\r\n\r\nIn Magistrate Jennifer Dunz\u2019s court:\r\n\r\nStanley Ray Carroll, 46, of Cass, pleaded no contest September 2 to a charge of failure to use safety belt. He was assessed a $25.56 fine.\r\n\r\nEthan Rio Davis, 22, of Weaverville, North Carolina, pleaded no contest September 28 to a charge of speeding. He was assessed $199.64 in court costs and fines.\r\n\r\nMark A. Doughty, 61, of Green Bank, pleaded no contest September 14 to a charge of petit larceny. He was assessed $225.25 in court costs and fines.\r\n\r\nKaitlyn Lester, 21, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty September 3 to a charge of speeding. She was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.\r\n\r\nPamela J. Lund, 72, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty September 16 to a charge of knowingly or intentionally possessing a controlled substance without a valid prescription. She was assessed $225.25 in court costs and fines.\r\n\r\nDiane S. Mayer, 65, of New Orleans, Louisiana, pleaded guilty September 16 to a charge of passing in a no passing lane. She was assessed $199.64 in court costs and fines.\r\n\r\nMichael L. McKinney, 59, of Dunbar, pleaded no contest September 28 to a charge of speeding. He was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.\r\n\r\nTravis Ray McLaughlin, 47, of Waynesboro, Virginia, pleaded guilty September 30 to a charge of unauthorized acts with regard to wildlife without license or permit. He was assessed $425.25 in court costs and fines.\r\n\r\nMark Nutter, 39, of White Sulphur Springs, pleaded no contest September 15 to charges of speeding and expiration of registration and certificate of title. He was assessed $375.50 in court costs and fines.\r\n\r\nJoseph P. Savilla, 34, of Winfield, pleaded guilty September 17 to a charge of fishing without a license. He was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.\r\n\r\nCaleb Brooks Smith, 39, of Boulder, Colorado, pleaded no contest September 10 to a charge of speeding. He was assessed $199.64 in court costs and fines.\r\n\r\nMichael A. Stewart, 41, of Hillsboro, pleaded guilty September 17 to a charge of knowingly or intentionally possessing a controlled substance without a valid prescription. He was assessed $225.25 in court costs and fines.\r\n\r\nBrian Bradley Withers, 46, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest September 30 to a charge of failure to appear. He was assessed $225.25 in court costs and fines.\r\n\r\nDenver Franklin Bennett, 28, of Monterville, pleaded no contest September 29 to a charge of trespassing in structure or conveyance. He was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.\r\n\r\nDaniel Craig Good, 31, of Durbin, pleaded guilty September 3 to charges of driving while license is suspended\/revoked, no vehicle insurance and improper use of evidence of registration. He was assessed $830.75 in court costs and fines.\u00a0\r\n\r\nLarry Allen Johnson, 51, of Bloomingrose, pleaded no contest September 3 to charges of defective equipment and driving while license is suspended\/revoked. He was assessed $455.50 in court costs and fines.\r\n\r\nDebra C. Melvin, 45, of Hillsboro, pleaded no contest September 8 to a charge of falsely reporting an emergency incident. She was assessed $225.25 in court costs and fines.
